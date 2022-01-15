Brittney Justice scores 2,000th career point in win over Brescia

SUMMERSVILLE — Brittney Justice scored the 2,000th point of her decorated career in WVU Tech’s 82-49 win over Brescia on Saturday.
Justice, playing her fifth season after being granted an extra season because of the coronavirus pandemic, now has 2,002 career points. She became Tech’s all-time leading scorer last season.
Justice scored 25 points for the second game in a row and has been on a scoring binge. She is averaging 23.4 points over her last eight games and has seven 20-point games and two 30-point games on the season.
She also had seven rebounds and three assists against the Bearcats.
Bri Ball had a double-double off the bench for the second straight game with 11 points and 14 rebounds. Whitney Justice added 12 points.
Tech (8-12 overall, 6-3 River States Conference) led 40-27 at halftime and broke it open with a 20-8 advantage in the third quarter.
Brescia (3-12, 2-3) got 12 points and six rebounds from Jacqueline Jackson. Alecea Homer added 11 points.
The Golden Bears will visit Alice Lloyd Thursday as the first of three straight road games. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.