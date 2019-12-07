wheeling — No. 4 Bluefield’s quest for its 12th football state title came up short Friday night.
Carson Winkie ran for 200 yards and all three Bridgeport touchdowns on a Super Six-record 43 carries as the No. 2 Indians defeated the Beavers 21-14 at Wheeling Island Stadium.
The win gave Bridgeport its 10th state championship and first since winning three straight from 2013-15.
After the teams traded turnovers, Bridgeport used a grinding rushing attack to take the initial lead on a 15-play, 80-yard drive, capped by a 5-yard run from Winkie.
Bluefield answered quickly with a 59-yard strike from Carson Deeb to Brandon Wylie and the game went to the half tied at 7-7.
Getting the ball to start the second half, the Beavers took their only lead of the night when Deeb and Wylie connected again for a 61-yard touchdown.
However, Bridgeport’s ground game proved too much from there and the Indians defense held the Beavers scoreless to give their offense a chance.
Two more scores from Winkie and a two-point conversion from the senior tailback sealed the game for Bridgeport (13-1).
Bluefield (12-2) had one last shot when it recovered a fumble with 2:40 to play, but Bridgeport’s defense ended the threat with an interception.
Deeb threw for 234 yards and Wiley had four catches for 150 yards.
Bluefield was playing in the title game for the third consecutive year.
BL (12-2): 0 7 7 0 — 14
BR (13-1): 0 7 6 8 — 21
Second quarter
BR: Carson Winkie 5 run (Austin Springer kick)
BL: Brandon Wylie 59 pass for Carson Deeb (Kaulin Parris kick)
Third quarter
BL: Wylie 61 pass from Deeb (Parris kick)
BR: Winkie 2 run (kick no good)
Fourth quarter
BR: Winkie 1 run (Winkie rush)