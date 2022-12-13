NEW RICHMOND - Wyoming East’s Savannah Brehm was a mainstay at the Wyoming East softball field during her older sister Holly’s all-state career for the Warriors.
She dreamed of being her older sister’s teammate, though she never thought it would happen.
But if the Covid-19 pandemic did anything positive, it might be that it will give the two sisters, separated by four years and four grades, a chance Savannah only dreamed would happen. They will be teammates.
The middle of three softball playing sisters, Savannah made it official Tuesday at the school, signing her national letter of intent to attend Glenville State University.
"It’s not something I thought about much because we never thought it was going to happen this way, but with Covid she has an extra year, so it will work out,” Savannah said. “I’m really excited about it because it was a dream for us to be on the same team.”
Holly, who attended the signing, agreed.
“She really wanted to play with me, but I encouraged her to do what she wanted to do,” said Holly, one of the state’s dominant pitchers during her prep days. “She didn’t have to follow to Glenville with me, but she wanted to, and I was really excited that she really wanted to do that.”
Dad and coach J.R. Brehm could not have been happier.
“I hope they don't get up there and start fighting with each other,” he said, laughing. “I’m excited for them, they’ve always wanted to play together. They are pretty close so they will enjoy it. They do have a lot of friendly competitions with each other.”
Ah, yes, the old softball sibling rivalries.
“There is definitely rivalry,” Savannah said of the sisters' competitive softball spirit. “We have bets going about who is going to have the best average, who is going to hit more home runs and it makes it fun if you set (the bets) with your sisters.”
And who comes out on top?
“Me,” Savannah said.
Holly was a little more gracious with her answer.
“I mean, it's been pretty even,” Holly said. “It’s a little different because she is a utility player and can play anywhere, and I’m a pitcher really. Looking at it, when it comes to hitting, we’re pretty much equal, looking at me in the past and her right now.”
Savannah will get the rare treat of being her younger sister Peyton’s mentor this spring and then she will go to Glenville and will be mentored by her older sister.
Holly’s place in the Pioneer program played a part in the decision to ink with Glenville State, but not the only one.
“Her being there played a factor, (but) I fell in love with the coaches and the atmosphere at Glenville,” Savannah said. “They have great facilities, and they have what I want to do and that also played a big part in (her decision).”
Whereas Holly was dominant in the circle from Day 1, Savannah worked through injury to make herself one of the area's best outfielders and a future college prospect.
“Savannah was really a late bloomer,” J.R. said. “She has really worked her tail off the last couple of years to get where she is at. She was injured her freshman year and had Covid and really struggled. But she busted her tail and worked on all aspects of her game in the outfield. She doesn’t play a lot of outfield in high school (she is normally at second base for the Warriors) but travel ball she plays in the outfield and that’s what she is getting recruited for, outfield.”
Savannah was an honorable mention all-stater last season and has to her credit one of the program’s great regular-season highlights with a game-winning grand slam in a 6-3 victory against section rival Bluefield last year in the season finale.
“I think about that a lot,” Savannah said. “Sometimes it just pops in my brain and I’m like, ‘Wow.’”
She also hit a rare home run off Shady Spring’s Paige Maynard, who last spring signed with Penn State.
Holly, with the experience of three college seasons, said she knows her sister can compete and help the Pioneers right now.
“I think she will do fine,” she said. “Every freshman is going to have to adjust somehow, but like I said, I’m here, right by her side. I’m going to do everything I can to push her in the right direction and do everything I can to make sure she is the best softball player she can be.”
Spoken like a true future teammate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.