NEW RICHMOND – Olivia Hylton called the shot. Not her shot, mind you, but that of teammate Savannah Brehm.
Brehm hit a grand slam with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Wyoming East a come-from-behind 6-3 victory over Bluefield Friday night.
The victory comes ahead of the two teams beginning play in the Class AA Region 3, Section 1 tournament. Wyoming East hosts PikeView, while Bluefield takes on Westside.
“(The pitch) was outside and I’ve been struggling with outside pitches,” Brehm said of the pitch which she lifted over the right field fence to win the game in dramatic fashion. “I was kind of iffy about it, but I was just swinging. I just wanted to get a hit.”
Hylton had no doubt what was about to happen.
“I was standing on third base, and I said, ‘Watch this.’ I said, ‘I’m calling it.' Savannah’s hitting a grand slam,’” Hylton said, and she proved prophetic in her prognostication.
Brehm’s blast that buried Bluefield was the final shot that saw all the highs and lows you can reach in one inning.
Trailing 3-1, No. 8 hitter Makayla King reached on a single and with one out, Hylton, at the top of the order, followed with a single. Paige Laxton, who along with Hylton was celebrating her Senior Night, followed with a sharp single to left that drove home a run and brought the score to 3-2.
A few moments later, Laxton, on first base, went down with an apparent ankle injury, turning it on the bag.
Laxton went down and had to be helped from the field. Her status wasn’t known but she remained in the dugout long after the game ended.
Kayley Bane eventually walked to load the bases and brought up Brehm, who ended the game right there.
“I had a feeling if we could get it back to where Olivia and Paige (the seniors) would get to swing the bat we were going to (win),” Wyoming East coach Doc Warner said. “I knew if Savannah didn’t do it, we had Andrea (Laxton) behind her and we were in a pretty good place. We really didn’t play well at all, but we did what we had to do to win the game.”
“That was the key, they had eight, nine and one (hitters in the lineup) up and I thought if we could get eight and nine out we’ll play from there and maybe get two or three out and maybe get by with this,” Bluefield coach Barry Reed said. “But in the back of my mind I knew we were starting four freshmen and three sophomores and sometimes when you get in a big game like this lots of time your youth shows. And it did show in that seventh inning. But I took them out in left field, and I told them how proud I was of them, they really competed.”
Bluefield had gone ahead 2-0 in the fourth, when Abby Richardson reached on a fielder’s choice and Maddie Lawson singled. Both scored when Sandraya Dickey’s shot between second and first was misplayed and caromed into right field. Dickey went all the way to third and both runners scored.
Taylor Mabry added another run for the Beavers in the fifth after she was hit by a pitch, went to third on Jordan Jones' single – and she was thrown out trying to get to second – and scored on a wild pitch.
Paige Laxton was 2-for-3 with a double and a pair of RBIs. She drove in a run in the fifth scoring Hylton, who had singled ahead of her in the fifth with the double with two outs that cut Bluefield’s lead to 3-1. Hylton was 3-for-4 and she scored two runs.
Wyoming East is the top seed for the sectional, but the game was far from meaningless.
“I kind of feel like we proved to everyone that we are supposed to be the No. 1 seed in our section,” Hylton said. “Honestly we hadn’t played Bluefield yet and they probably came in here thinking, ‘They got the No. 1 seed and they haven’t even played us yet.’ They were probably out for blood, and we were out to prove ourselves. We just have to make it count next week.”
B 000 210 0 — 3 3 1
WE 000 010 5 — 6 11 3
Battery – B: Maddie Lawson and Grace Richardson; WE: Olivia Hylton and Kayley Bane; WP – Hylton. LP: Lawson. Hitting – B: Abby Richardson (run), Lawson 1-3 (run), Mykan Gregory 1-3, Taylor Mabry (run), Jordan Jones 1-2. WE: Olivia Hylton 3-4 (2 runs), Paige Laxton 2-3 (2B 2 rbi), Kayley Bane (run), Savannah Brehm 1-4 (HR, run 4 rbi), Andrea Laxton 1-3, Alivia Monroe 1-3, Cadence Clay 1-3, Makayla Kind 1-3, Maddie Clark 1-3.