Braxton County 26, Nicholas County 7
SUMMERSVILLE — Braxton County got touchdowns from four players and defeated Nicholas County 26-7 Friday night.
Jett Cogar led the way with a 34-yard TD pass to Tyler Cox and a 32-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Garrett Kesterson scored the lone touchdown for Nicholas on an 8-yard run in the third quarter.
The Grizzlies are scheduled to host Westside next Friday, Oct. 16.
BC 6 6 8 6 — 26
NC 0 0 7 0 — 7
First quarter
BC: Zak Knight 4 run (run failed), 5:43.
Second quarter
BC: Drew Pritt 64 run (run failed), 4:36.
Third quarter
NC: Garrett Kesterson 8 run (Brayden Short kick), 6:54.
BC: Tyler Cox 34 pass from Jett Cogar (Baine Cogar pass from Jett Cogar), 3:10.
Fourth quarter
BC: Jett Cogar 32 run (pass failed), 1:49.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — BC: Pritt 14-88, J. Cogar 8-70, Justin Paletti 6-33, Knight 3-13; NC: Jordan McKinney 18-70, Kaleb Clark 4-35, Jacob Williams 8-16, Kesterson 2-15.
PASSING — BC: J. Cogar 6-17-0-70; NC: McKinney 9-15-2-64.
RECEIVING — BC: Cox 3-51, B. Cogar 1-12, Logan Conley 1-11, Pritt 1-(-4); NC: Kesterson 5-38, Williams 3-20, Wesley Hill 1-6.