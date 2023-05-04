Avary Bragg has come a long way. That was apparent Thursday night.
Shady Spring’s freshman pitcher tossed five shutout innings of one-hit ball and got early run support in a 7-2 win over Nicholas County as the Class AA Region 3, Section 2 tournament finally began.
Delayed three days because of unplayable field conditions, Bragg looked ready. She was in command from the start and allowed just two baserunners, both in the third inning.
Bragg exited after the fifth inning and walked just one batter. She struck out eight, including the side in her final frame.
“My curveball was definitely good. My curveball is always my go-to pitch,” Bragg said.
“I threw a few rise balls, but tonight my favorite was my curveball.”
Bragg only faced trouble in the third, when Bethany Butcher led off with a bunt single and aggressively went all the way to third base on Addison Truman’s sac bunt. But Bragg got two strikeouts around a walk to end an inning that exhibited her growth process.
“Pitching a lot of games, I’ve come up short a lot of times, so I tried to learn from that,” she said. “In this game, I was really just trying to come out of the gate hot and get ahead of them, because the last time we faced them we went nine innings (a 5-3 Shady win on April 8). That was a very long game. So I really just wanted to get ahead of them before they got on us.”
The Tigers made things comfortable for Bragg with a four-run second inning. She actually got it started with a single to center.
One out later, Brooklynn Blankenship singled to advance courtesy runner Kayal Flint to second and Kendra Pizzino bunted for a single to load the bases. Flint and Blankenship scored on Bella Sturgill’s double to the right field fence.
Lacy Osborne then fouled out in left on a ball that the Grizzlies’ Kelsi Walker made a nice running catch of, but Pizzino was able to tag up and score.
Kenidi Creager singled to drive in Blankenship for a 4-0 lead.
“Pitching 0-0, you’re definitely feeling the pressure a lot more, because as a pitcher you are the leader of the team,” Bragg said. “When you’re (ahead) 4-0 you can relax a little bit. You can play with your pitches. You have room to walk a batter or two. So you can definitely play with what you’re able to throw.”
The Tigers added three runs in the fifth, keyed by two more RBIs from Sturgill. They left the eighth and mercy rule-inducing run on third base in the fifth and sixth innings.
Shady finished with 12 hits and were aggressive in scoring their runs.
“I was an aggressive runner so it’s hard to sometimes channel that in a little bit,” first-year Shady coach Nikki Mays said with a laugh. “You’ve got to be aggressive, especially with teams like that and at this level. You’ve got to always be ready to advance.”
Raegan Lane relieved Bragg and pitched a perfect sixth before running into trouble in the seventh.
Annabelle Trentham scored on a single by Zoee Nash and Abigail Hillary came in on Ashley Stephenson’s groundout. But Shady catcher Kaylee Waddell tagged out a runner trying to score on what would have been a passed ball, then Lane got strike three on the next pitch to end it.
Nicholas will host Liberty in an elimination game Friday at 6 p.m.
Shady will return to Coal City to face county rival Independence at the same time.
The winner will advance to the championship game.
