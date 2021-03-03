Here is a look at area teams, broken down by classification, including the debut of Class AAAA.
Class AAAA
Greenbrier East
Bimbo Coles’ first three years at Greenbrier East didn’t go the way he’d hoped. Despite fielding competitive teams, the Spartans have been unable to win the section and break through to Charleston.
He believes this year will be different.
“We basically have our whole team back,” Coles said. “We lost one player but we have our whole team back, in addition to William Gabbert, who moved in from George Washington, and his younger brother John Gabbert. We’ve got some really, really good players. William can shoot from anywhere on the court, Adam Seams has worked extremely hard on his jump shot and he’s going to be a sleeper. John can shoot the 3-pointer and Monquelle Davis is another kid that’s a sophomore that can shoot the 3.
“We have Tucker Via, who’s really scrappy, and then we have Bailee (Coles), who has grown another inch so he’s 6-foot-4 and majority of the nights he’s going to be the most talented kid on the court, so we’re strong. We’re going to to put some points on the board because we’re fast, have a point guard that can get the ball up the court and great shooters to space the floor.”
While most teams are hesitant to declare whether they have an advantage with a returning cast of players, Coles feels differently. He’s already noticed a change in how his team has practiced and how they’ve looked. He now feels they’re all on the same page.
“We’ve worked extremely hard to get better over a three-year period,” Coles said. “Now our kids have a basketball IQ that’s a lot higher because they’ve learned a lot. I don’t think we’re going to have trouble running what we have because the kids know it. They’ve picked it all up really fast and it’s been fun for us. We’ve been able to scrimmage to push ourselves and condition, so we’re very fortunate to have a team back that knows how to play.
“For three years it was frustrating for me because I see things different than the kids and now they really see it. They’re really locked in and they’ve got a chip on their shoulders. They’ve taken some butt kickings over the past three years and their mindset is it’s time for them to hand them out.”
Oak Hill
After graduating most of their starters in 2019, Oak Hill was competitive last season but ultimately fell in the sectional tournament. Now the Red Devils face a similar situation, having graduated three players.
“We lost Darian McDowell, Jason Manns and Hunter Rinehart,” Oak Hill head coach Benitez Jackson said. “We do have some good players coming back though. Jacob Perdue was a really good shooter for us last year and Omar Lewis started half the season. We just have a lot of guys that have experience. Cade Maynor, Sammy Crist — we have six or seven guys we feel really good about.”
Replacing the players lost to graduation and getting the younger players situated into new roles isn’t the only challenge the Red Devils face. They are one of the few teams that makes the jump from Class AA to Class AAAA. That hasn’t deterred Jackson though.
The Red Devils have bounced between AA and AAA over the last decade and when they were in AA they played up.
“We have to make the adjustment, but it’s not too different for us,” Jackson said. “We already play Princeton and Greenbrier East, so we’re familiar with those two teams in our section. We have that experience.”
Woodrow Wilson
The goal always stays the same in Beckley — win a state championship. But for 12 seasons that has eluded the Flying Eagles, who still hold a healthy lead for the state record.
The Flying Eagles will be chasing that goal as they adjust on the fly. They’ll no longer be playing in the Mountain State Athletic Conference, which they exited at the end of last season. The good news is they’ll still be playing many of the same teams.
George Washington, Huntington and South Charleston remain on the schedule, but others such as Capital, Parkersburg and Spring Valley didn’t make the cut this year. That doesn’t make the journey any easier.
Returning to the schedule this year are Shady Spring, University, Cabell Midland, Bluefield and Morgantown.
Cabell Midland is an old MSAC rival which defeated the Flying Eagles in overtime in Beckley last season, while Shady notched its first win against Beckley, setting up one of the most anticipated matchups in the area this season.
Of course, the Flying Eagles will have to navigate personnel. They anticipated returning the best big man duo in the state with Ben Gilliam and Ayden Ince, but Ince transferred to Beckley Prep, leaving Gilliam to man the post alone. Other key losses for the Flying Eagles include Richard Law, who served as the team’s sharpshooter.
Fortunately for the Flying Eagles, they’ll return forward Maddex McMillen, who’s started the last two years as well.
Class AAA
Independence
In a section that experienced a lot of change last season, the Patriots didn’t apologize for taking advantage of the situation. Behind Michael McKinney, who was playing his first season of high school basketball, Independence made a run at the sectional championship, falling to Westside but still keeping its state tournament hopes alive.
Unfortunately for the Patriots, their game against Bluefield in the Region 3 co-finals to determine which of the two teams would go to the state tournament never came to fruition as it was postponed and later canceled due to the pandemic.
Now McKinney, who averaged nearly 20 points per game last season, returns to help lead the Patriots back to, they hope, the state tournament. Not that the path there will be easy.
The Patriots will take the leap from Class AA to Class AAA, but the region still features familiar faces such as Westside, Shady Spring, PikeView and Nicholas County.
Of course, winning in Region 3 is never easy. Though perennial power Wyoming East is no longer in the section, another formidable foe takes the Warriors’ place in the form of Shady, which played on the opposite side of the region in years past.
Midland Trail
Rarely do you see a team jump from Class A to AAA in one season, but that’s exactly what the Patriots have done. Originally slotted into Class AA in the new classification system, the Patriots exercised their right to play up a class as head coach Curtis Miller explained it made more sense for them from a competitive standpoint.
Fortunately for Miller, he has a stable of experienced players on his side to help handle the transition.
Ayden Lesher and Indy Eades return for the Patriots, bringing double-figure scoring averages with them. Eades averaged over 12 points per game last season, while Lesher led the team in scoring just short of 17 a game.
“Our team is based around them, but I had to play a bunch of sophomores (last season) so they took some lumps but it gave them experience,” Miller said. “John Paul Morrison is one that can shoot the lights out. Ayden Isaacs worked hard in the offseason and he’s a really decent basketball player. He’s stronger than most people, so we have some good players returning. All together we have 11 players who started or played varsity minutes last year so we have a lot of experienced bodies and I think that’s what we’ll need early on.
While the section and region are tougher for Trail, they’re not unbearable. They aren’t used to playing Shady Spring, Westside, Sissonville and Herbert Hoover regularly, but they have routinely played Nicholas County due to proximity and while they’ve come up on the short end of those matchups over the last four years, they’ve usually gone down to the wire.
“We’ll be able to tell you in two months if it’s a good move or not,” Miller chuckled. “I’ve played Indy in the past so we’re a little familiar with them and Nicholas as well. I think this was still a better alternative than being in Class AA and in the same section and region as Bluefied and Chapmanville.”
One adjustment Miller believes his team needs to make in order to succeed in AAA is processing and adapting to the speed of the game. How they handle it will determine how successful they’ll be.
“When we were playing in Class A we were familiar with everyone so we knew what they would do,” Miller said. “It’s a challenge but it might be good because they’re unfamiliar with us, too. I think there’s going to be a difference in speed of the game we’re adjusting to. It’s more fast paced, up and down and the talent level is strong. In Class A most schools might have one or two talents and the rest are really role players, while in AAA there are teams with seven or eight talents. We also have size to worry about it. Hoover has a 6-foot-8 center and I don’t have anyone near that big. We’re pulling from 300 kids while some schools will pull from 1,000. It’s going to be a challenge for us and we’ll have to adapt.”
Nicholas County
Last season was a tough one for the Grizzlies. After the sudden transfer of all-state guard Luke LeRose after football season ended, Nicholas County was suddenly without its best player, forcing a cast of characters to step up and carry the load.
Unfortunately for the Grizzlies, there were struggles along the way as they dropped several close games en route to a 4-19 finish. The bright side is they were able to learn and graduated just one player, who played sparingly.
The Grizzlies’ returners are highlighted by double-figure scorers Rylee Nicholas and D.J. Coomes.
“Rylee Nicholas is our leading returner who averaged about 15 points last year and he’s our team leader, leading by example,” Nicholas County coach Brian Phipps said. “D.J. Coomes is a junior who averaged around 13 points per game for us last year and he’s gotten physically stronger. Colby Pishner averaged about 8 a game last year and created a lot of havoc defensively and passes the ball really well. Our fourth starter back is my son Bryson who will be our post starter and he’s an offensive tackle so he runs the defense, and our fifth starting spot will come down to Jordan McKinney and Brian Kenner, but whoever doesn’t start will still get a lot of playing time and they might even rotate. On the bench we have Wes Hill, Austin Altizer and Brycen Morrison.”
Nicholas County also faces the challenge of competing in a completely new region. The Grizzlies make the bump from Class AA to Class AAA and the move from Region 2 to Region 3. As such, the only regional opponent they’ll retain is Herbert Hoover, as Midland Trail and Sissonville fill out the rest of the section.
Shady Spring
For Shady Spring, the goal remains the same — finally notch that elusive state tournament appearance. The Tigers have made that trip to Charleston just once in program history and that was 27 years ago.
They were on the cusp last season, reaching the pinnacle of the Class AA Associated Press poll while securing signature wins over Bluefield, George Washington and Capital. But on the day they were supposed to play for a spot in the state tournament, the season was postponed and ultimately canceled.
That ended the career of Tommy Williams and Luke LeRose, who were both named Class AA first-team all-staters, but the cupboard hasn’t gone dry.
Twin brothers Braden and Cole Chapman started and played heavy minutes for the Tigers last season as freshmen, routinely scoring in double figures. Now they’ll be asked to carry the load and fill the roles LeRose and Williams left behind, but they won’t be alone.
The Tigers project to have size with another sophomore in Jaden Holstein and Cameron Manns. Adding firepower will be golf star Todd Duncan, who served as a sharpshooting point guard for the JV team last year and impressed coach Ronnie Olson along the way.
Of course, as talented as his team may be, Olson anticipates they’ll go through some growing pains. Though the Chapman twins played heavy minutes last season, their older brothers Dane and Haven, who played regularly, graduated along with Williams, LeRose and another key cog in Erick Bevil.
“I think for us it’s going to take some time,” Olson said. “We’re going to need as much time as we can get to get these guys ready. Braden and Cole played a lot for us last year, but a lot of our younger kids didn’t so we have to get them in shape and make sure they’re ready. And chances are we’re not going to be ready the first few games of the season. We’ll probably have to really use those games as learning experiences to make sure we get everything right for tournament time. That doesn’t mean we’re not going to try and win every game though.”
They’ll also be tested early and often.
The Tigers open their season March 5 against county rival Woodrow Wilson, which they beat for the first time in program history last season. Adding to the difficulty of the schedule is a matchup with Poca and University of Virginia commit Isaac McKneely. In addition are the usual battles with Wyoming County rivals Westside and Wyoming East, as well as another Raleigh County rival in Independence.
Westside
After rebuilding in 2019, the Renegades rook a step forward last season. They won their section and were one game away from a trip to the state tournament. Unfortunately they never had the opportunity to play that game, again because of the pandemic.
Fortunately for the Renegades, they’ll get to run it back with a similar cast of characters as they graduated just one player.
“It’s nice,” Westside coach Shawn Jenkins said. “These seniors are going to be big-time players for us. They’ve gone through all the growing pains and they’ve learned. Ethan Blackburn and Daniel Reed are two of them that have played and started a lot of games for us. I really think they’ll have big years. Just being in conditioning last week, Ethan looks like he’s gotten bigger and Daniel’s gotten quicker. He might be the quickest player I’ve ever coached. Even behind them we’ve got some other kids that played for us last year we expect to see a lot out of. Wesley Browning is a tall, lanky hustle player and he’s going to really step up. He’s got good chemistry with Ethan and Daniel and even down to Mikey Newsome, our other senior. I think I’m going to get some minutes out of younger guys like Shandell (Adkins) and Jaxon (Cogar) and Mikey will give us another big body, so we’re going to be physical.”
The Renegades, though, also take on the challenge of playing in a new region and classification altogether.
In the new reclassification, they’ll move up to Class AAA, but will still face many of the same foes as in the past. Their section includes the usuals, such as Independence, but moves former regional foes Shady Spring and PikeView into the section. The other side of the region, though, brings some unknowns as teams such as Sissonville, Herbert Hoover and Nicholas County enter the fray.
Class AA
Liberty
Liberty has spent the last two seasons proving it’s a program that can win in the regular season, which is encouraging progress after a tough three-year stretch in which wins were difficult to come by.
Now comes the tough part — winning in the postseason. That’s been something that’s plagued the Raiders over the last two years.
After getting the better of county rival Independence during the regular season, the Raiders fell to the Patriots in the 2019 sectional play-in game and struggled last season as an undermanned Wyoming East team handed them another loss.
It doesn’t get any easier with the loss of seven players to graduation, including Nate Griffith, Jalen Hudson, Hunter Lambert and Logan Howerton. But there are still some key players returning that can help carry the load in A.J. Williams, Braden Howell and Adam Drennan.
Williams is the headliner of the bunch. He averaged 17 points per game last season, but missed half of it with a broken arm. He returned in time for the sectional game against East, but had little time to knock off the rust.
Replacing all of the seniors Liberty lost to graduation isn’t the only challenge the Raiders face. While they remain in Class AA, they now occupy a section with Mingo Central and two-time defending champion Chapmanville, with Summers County, Wyoming East and Bluefield sitting on the other side.
Summers County
Summers County has found itself in a tough spot.
Not only have the Bobcats graduated six seniors, but they’ve stepped up from Class A to Class AA. Making that transition even tougher is the region they drew. In their section they’ll be joined by Bluefield and Wyoming East, while two-time defending state champion Chapmanville highlights the other side of the region.
“There is no easy way to Charleston,” head coach Robert Bowling said. “Whether it’s Greater Beckley, Greenbrier West and Mount View like we’ve had in previous years or Wyoming East and Bluefield, there’s always a tough path. But to do damage in the tournament you’re going to have to be good and beat good teams. It doesn’t really matter which level you’re at. One way or another you have to play the tough teams. We’ll just have to play them sooner.”
Of course, as Bowling says, it will be more of an “out of the fire and into the flames” situation. With the losses to graduation, the Bobcats will be leaning on a younger group of players as they navigate their new landscape.
“Not only were those kids our leading scorers, but they were our leaders,” Bowling said. “There’s no real way to replace them. We are young. We’re fortunate to have a senior point guard in Levi Jones who’s been around for four years and has demonstrated a lot of leadership ability. It’s nice to have him and our other two seniors, Logan Fox and Hunter Thomas, around because they’ve helped in practice and at least know the name of the drills, so they’ve been helpful.
“But with the pandemic we weren’t able to do team camp, have summer league or anything. It’s a steep learning curve for some of these guys we’re going to put out there. Hunter and Logan started for us last year, so that experience is nice, but we’re going to be young.”
One of the biggest adjustments for the Bobcats will be the size and speed of their new class. Chapmanville, Wyoming East and Bluefield all like to press and have been considered among the best pressure teams in the state over the last few years. Bowling anticipates it will take some time for his kids to adapt to that.
“I don’t think there is a great way to get acclimated given the circumstances,” Bowling said. “We’re going to play some freshmen this year and it’s going to be trial by fire. Regardless of who we play it will be tough. The thing about learning like that is you tend not to forget those lessons. We try to coach them up as best we can right now and hope we make some progress each game and put our best foot forward in the tournament. That’s our goal every year, but with the current situation our kids have an opportunity to get a lot better quicker.”
Wyoming East
Wyoming East expected it would have a youth movement this year.
It didn’t anticipate that would occur sooner than expected.
After several key members quit midseason, head coach Derek Brooks was forced to turn to a group of younger players to lead his team. The early results weren’t pretty, but the Warriors rallied to beat Liberty in the sectional play-in game before falling a game short of the sectional championship.
Earning valuable experience were Chandler Johnson and Garrett Mitchell. Along with them was sharpshooter Tanner Whitten, who went from the youngster of the team to one of the veterans after the exodus.
Of course, the Warriors will face a new challenge with reclassification.
They’ll still be a Class AA team, but many of the sectional and regional foes they’ve been accustomed to playing — Shady Spring, PikeView, Westside, Independence and Oak Hill — have moved up to Class AAA, or AAAA in Oak Hill’s case. That leaves the Warriors in a three-team section with Summers County and Bluefield, and Chapmanville, Mingo Central and Liberty are on the other side.
Class A
Greater Beckley Christian
For years, and separate stints, Brian Helton guided Greater Beckley, leading the Crusaders to state tournament appearances in 2018 and 2020. But the Helton era has come to an end.
The longtime coach of the Crusaders announced his resignation before practices started, handing the reins to assistant Justin Arvon. Simply put, Arvon has his work cut out for him.
The Crusaders had four players average double figures in scoring last year, but only one — Kaden Smallwood — returns. Fortunately, there’s help in the form of a player who was ineligible last year.
After starting his career at Beckley, Jordan McGinnis transferred to Greater Beckley and watched from the bench as West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission rules required he sit out a year. The 6-foot-8 center brings size that most teams in Class A are incapable of matching, and along with Smallwood, he should give the team a dynamic one-two punch.
Greenbrier West
After graduating several seniors from a state tournament team in 2019, it was expected the Cavaliers would take a step back. They instead cruised through the regular season before falling in the sectional tournament.
This year they hope to continue building on that success and make a run back to Charleston. Helping guide the way will be Kaiden Pack, a two-year starter and senior who played on the 2019 state tournament team. As a junior, Pack averaged just under 20 points per game last season. But he’s not the only veteran returning.
“We only lost one senior in Chase Hagy, who was a very valuable member,” head coach Jared Robertson said. “We return Chase Boggs, who was the biggest surprise. He averaged around 15 points per game and was a JV point guard two years ago. He’s our best pure outside shooter. Lawson Vaughan is another kid that played on that state tournament team and nearly averaged a double-double. Chase McClung was kind of our unsung hero last year in the post and plays hard. With those four back, I feel really good about what we have.”
Having that continuity proves an advantage, but there will still be bumps along the way.
Robertson made the decision to install a new offense this season, one he believe suits the skill set of his players.
“We’ve always been a set offense-type of team,” Robertson said. “We were blessed to have big guys for several years, but we’re spreading out more. We’re going to run a Gonzaga pick and roll-type offense. With Pack and Boggs and Brandon Oscar, another kid who transferred and can handle the ball, we feel pretty good about that. I don’t know what it says about me trying to install it on the fly, but I think it will make our players better and so far in practice they’ve adapted pretty well to it.”
James Monroe
Some teams are likely going to suffer from the class realignment, but James Monroe is unlikely to be one of them.
For the last four years the Mavericks have played in a region with Bluefield, Shady Spring, Oak Hill, Wyoming East and Westside. That’s made their road to Charleston arguably the toughest in the state, even more so last year when Bluefield and Shady both bounced between the top three in the AP poll.
Now that won’t be as much of a problem.
The Mavericks have dropped down to Class A this season and even though they’re still in a competitive region, it’s a welcome change.
“This is my fifth year and to say our region was tough the first four years would be an understatement,” head coach Matt Sauvage said. “The other side of the region last year wasn’t quite as strong, but it was always a gauntlet trying to get anywhere in that region, especially being a small AA school like we were. Being one of the larger A schools will be different and it’s still tough, but getting out of that section should help our boys.
“We still have some really good teams in our region, but we’re looking forward to getting in there and battling because I truly believe this team has one of the higher ceilings of any I’ve coached since I’ve been here.”
Part of Sauvage’s optimism about the ceiling of this team stems from the experience the players have. Junior guard Shad Sauvage is a two-year starter who leads the charge for a team that graduated just one senior.
“Shad’s a prolific shooter, but he’s going to take more of a leadership role this year,” Sauvage said. “Eli Allen is a sophomore who was hurt half the season and started as our point in the second half of the season. His anticipation is on a different level so he brings a lot. Josh Burkes is a sophomore as well and he didn’t start for us last year, but he gave us good minutes off the bench. He brings a lot of intensity to the defense and can guard three different positions.
“Kyle Fox came off the bench for us last year and he’s only 5-foot-10, but he plays a lot bigger for us. Andrew Hazelwood is another one that gives us good minutes, and Cameron Thomas is a taller kid who may start some games for us. There were a lot of learning curves last year for him because he was our only big, but this year he’s able to flow more.”
Another thing Sauvage has on his side this year is size. In addition to their experience playing the best teams in the state, he anticipates the physical growth of his players will play a large part in their success.
“Eli and Josh grew a lot this past year,” Sauvage said. “I think that size alone helps because we were very small last year. That includes our guards and our bigs, but we’re going to benefit from that and it’s going to be a huge advantage for us this season if we can play big.”
Meadow Bridge
Most coaches don’t remember their record from year to year.
Meadow Bridge’s Mark Gladwell remembers last year’s too clearly.
“Unfortunately, I do,” Gladwell said. “We were 4-19 and those are the ones that are tough.”
That record came after the graduation of several seniors in 2019, leaving the Wildcats to rely on a younger batch of players. The good news is several of those players are back this season.
“We have quite a bit coming back,” Gladwell said. “We’re looking at Hunter Claypool on the wing. He’s going to have to be the leader as a senior and will probably score in double figures. Caidan Connor is our post player and he’s going to have to get us a double and we really think we can expect that from him.”
Though Gladwell is happy with the team he has, he does worry about the cloud that is Covid-19.
“Honestly we’re going to be much better, but operating under Covid, the uncertainty with that, there’s going to be teams that are rough coming out,” Gladwell said. “I’m definitely looking at a lot more than four wins. We’ve got some young kids. It’s just hard operating under the threat of Covid.”
Despite that, the Wildcats are happy to be back in the gym, but know they have work ahead of them. Gladwell has looked around at his section and region, which largely remains the same, and identified what teams will want to do against them and what he needs to do to counter that.
“We’re practicing hard,” Gladwell said. “The kids are definitely excited to be back in the gym. The better teams that we see, they’ll focus on pressuring us and playing man, so we’ll need to be good at those things. I think that’s been our emphasis so we’ve been trying to focus on that. But we’ve still seen some improvements.
“Rebounding has improved for us. Caidan and Hunter have really hit the boards. Our physicality and aggressiveness have gotten better. Everyone I have usually plays football so they’re going to beat and bang around and I think that will be our strength.”
Richwood
Richwood has endured some tough seasons of late, but brighter days may be on the horizon.
The Lumberjacks enter the 2021 season with what head coach J.B. Miller perceives as an advantage — youth and continuity.
“I think we have a pretty good crew coming back,” Miller said. “Camden Lawrence is the point guard for us and he’s a good team leader, great ball handler. He’s a little more quiet but still a really good leader. Braden Spencer will start for us at shooting guard. He’s a junior that’s also a lefty that started every game for us last year. Ayden Miller starts at the small forward spot. He’s a sophomore and also started every game last year along with Braden. Ayden’s probably our best defensive player.
“Cooper Donahue is also a sophomore. He’s a great shooter and rebounder with great post moves so he’ll start at the power forward for us. The center will be Nick Bennett, a senior that’s extremely smart and moves good without the ball. He communicates the defense and makes sure we’re where we need to be on the court. Off the bench, Josh Landor and Caleb Jantuah will give us some minutes as bigs and rebounders. We also have two freshmen in Grant Russell and Tyler Barnhouse.”
Naturally, with a team this young there are questions about how ready they’ll be, but Miller’s confidence stems from something more than experience. It stems from continuity.
“All these kids, they’ve played together forever,” Miller said. “Ever since they were little they’ve played together a lot so they know each other’s strengths and weaknesses and they have really good chemistry. I think that gives us an edge, especially since no team has had an opportunity to really practice together since all this started, but I think it matters more what you do during tournament time.
“Some of my best friends are (Dave) Barksdale, Mick Price, Fred Ferri and we alway have a saying, ‘If you’re not going out there to win, then why are you going out there at all?’ That’s what we want to do and I think by tournament time we could be a team to beat.”
Email: tjackson@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @TjackRH