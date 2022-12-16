MORGANTOWN — Brody Davis hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 23 seconds left as Class AAAA No. 1 and reigning state champion Morgantown defeated Class AAA No. 1 Shady Spring 56-52 Friday in the Little General Holiday Classic.
The Tigers (0-1) led 34-24 at halftime before the Mohigans used a 13-0 run in the third quarter to surge ahead. Shady was able to get back in front but Davis’ big shot kept Morgantown unbeaten at 4-0.
Cole Chapman led Shady with 12 points and Cameron Manns added 11.
Morgantown got 14 points from Sharron Young and 10 from Davis.
Shady will take on University on the second day of the tournament Saturday at 3 p.m., right after Morgantown’s 1:15 p.m. game against Jefferson.
Shady Spring
B. Chapman 3 3-3 9, Richmond 1 0-0 3, Maxwell 4 0-0 9, Davis 2 0-0 4, C. Chapman 4 2-2 12, Holstein 1 1-3 3, Manns 4 3-3 11. Totals: 19 9-12 2
Morgantown
Neal 2 5-6 9, Danser 2 4-6 9, Everett 1 2-2 4, Young 5 2-2 14, Shrewsbury 1 0-0 2, Davis 3 2-2 10, Kisner 4 0-0 8. Totals: 18 13-16 56.
SS 21 13 9 9 52
MHS 17 7 20 12 56
Three-point goals – SS: 4 (C. Chapman 2, Richmond, Maxwell). M: 5 (Young 2, Davis 2, Danser).
James Monroe 73, Allegany Boys Home 42
ALLEGANY, Va. — Josh Burks led a balanced attack with 17 points as James Monroe defeated Allegany, Va., 73-42 in the Allegany Christmas Tournament.
Collin Fox added 16 points and Eli Allen 15 for the Mavericks.
James Monroe (4-0) will take on Allegany for the championship Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
James Monroe
Josh Burks 17, Cooper Ridgeway 2, Eli Allen 15, Braxton Charlton 6, Collin Fox 16, Ethan. Ganoe 2, Juan Hopkins 7, Owen Jackson 4, Brady Baker. 4.
Allegany Boys Home
Morris 3, Rodgers 5, Kengni 18, Deng 15.
JM 20 22 15 16 — 73
ABH 8 16 6 12 — 42
Three-point goals — JM: 8 (Burks 2, Allen 3, Charlton 2, Fox); ABH: 7 (Morris, Rodgers, Kengni 2, Deng 3). Fouled out — none.
Oak Hill 62, PikeView 37
OAK HILL — Malachi Lewis hit four 3-pointers en route to a game-high 25 points in Oak Hill’s 62-37 win over PikeView.
Ethan Vargo-Thomas added 14 and Trevor Kelley 12 for the Red Devils (2-2), who will host Liberty on Tuesday.
PikeView (2-4) got eight points from Drew Damewood and Brandon Harvey.
PikeView
Drew Damewood 8, Brycen Bailey 4, Nathan Riffe 4, Austin Bennett 1, Nathan Cook 3, Brandon Harvey 8, David Thomas 2, Jared Vestal 7.
Oak Hill
Malachi Lewis 25, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 14, Trevor Kelley 12, Chance Minor 4, Omar Lewis 3, Jacob Blankenship 2, Jerimiah Jackson 2.
PV 4 8 14 11 — 37
OH 10 15 21 16 — 62
Three-point goals — PV: 2 (Bailey, Cook); OH: 5 (M. Lewis 4, Vargo-Thomas). Fouled out — none.
Poca 58, Greenbrier West 33
INSTITUTE — Poca took a 30-9 halftime lead and cruised to a 58-33 win over Greenbrier West.
The Cavaliers shot 4-of-18 (.22.2 percent) in the first half and turned the ball over 21 times on the night.
Dale Boone led Greenbrier West with 17 points.
Keaton Meeks led the Dots with 19 and Kambel Meeks added 14.
West (1-2) will host Webster County Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Greenbrier West
Braydon McClung 3, Tanner Hagy 2, Kadin Parker 3, Dale Boone 17, Michale Kanode 6, Chris Davis 2.
Poca
Jordan Wolfe 8, Garrett McCormick 7, Cole Godish 6, Kambel Meeks 14, Keaton Meeks 19, Boston Myers 4.
GW 4 5 11 13 — 33
P 12 18 14 14 — 58
Three-point goals — GW: 4 (Parker, Boone 3); P: 7 (Godish 2, Ka. Meeks, Ke. Meeks 4). Fouled out — none.
Mercer Christian 69, Greater Beckley Christian 52
Sam Boothe scored 26 points and surpassed 2,000 for his career in Mercer Christian’s 69-52 win over Greater Beckley Christian.
Shane Basham scored 18 for the Cavaliers and Chance Watkins finished with 17.
John Rose led the Crusaders with 25 points and Kash Hendrix added 12.
Greater Beckley (1-3) will host Webster County Monday at 7:15 p.m.
Mercer Christian
Chance Watkins 17, Briar Lucas 8, Shane Basham 18, Sam Boothe 26.
Greater Beckley Christian
John Rose 25, Reece Patterson 3, Kash Hendrix 12, Hunter Laxton 6, Averyk Woodson 4, Eli Grubb 2.
MCA 17 16 19 17 — 69
GBC 11 11 16 14 — 52
Three-point goals — MCA: 7 (Watkins 3, Basham 2, Boothe 2); GBC: 7 (Patterson, Hendrix 4, Laxton 2). Fouled out — none.
