Providence School added distance with a 20-11 second quarter then held on to beat Shady Spring 58-50 on the first day of the Kingdom of the Sun Tournament Tuesday afternoon in Ocala, Fla.
Ammar Maxwell led Shady with 11 points and Cam Manns had eight.
Chris Arias and Mason Lee led the Stallions (10-0) with 14 points each.
The Tigers (1-2) will take on the loser of Tuesday’s late game between Charlotte, Fla., and Booker T. Washington (Fla.) Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.
Shady Spring
Braden Chapman 6, Cole Chapman 3, Jaedan Holstein 4, Cam Manns 8, Ammar Maxwell 11, Sam Jordan 3, Jack Williams 3, Gavin Davis 5, Khi Olson 7.
Providence School
Chris Arias 14, Mason Lee 14, Brady Patterson 7, B.F. Boykin 2, Caleb McAbee 7, David Fonville 3, Jaylen Robinson 9, Abdul Mansaray 2.
SS 12 11 10 17 — 50
PS 12 20 12 14 — 58
Three-point goals — SS: 6 (Manns 2, Jordan, Williams, Davis, Olson); PS: 7 (Arias, Patterson, McAbee, Fonville, Robinson). Fouled out — B. Chapman.
Greenbrier East 54, South Charleston 53
Goose Gabbert’s late steal helped Greenbrier East hold off a South Charleston rally and preserve a 54-53 win Tuesday afternoon.
Adam Seams led the Spartans with 17 points and Gabbert added 15. Kaiden Huffman finished with 11.
Nasjiah Jones led the Black Eagles with 20 points. Bryson Smith followed with 18.
Greenbrier East (4-1) will visit Shady Spring on Jan. 13
Greenbrier East
Adam Seams 17, Goose Gabbert 15, Austin Humphries 1, Chris Sinclair 5, Kaiden Huffman 11, Bryson Brammer 6.
South Charleston
Peyton Brown 3, Nasjiah Jones 20, Roman Kellum 8, Bryson Smith 18, Christian Goebel 3, Deshad Williams 1.
GE 13 12 19 10 — 54
SC 15 9 13 16 — 53
Three-point goals — GE: 2 (Seams, Brammer); SC: 4 (Jones 2, Smith 2). Fouled out — none.
Summers County 72, Man 26
Brandan Isaac scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds in Summers County’s 72-26 win over Man Tuesday afternoon.
Cruz Testerman scored a game-high 18 points and Ryan Oliveros added 11, and Michael Judy had eight points and seven rebounds.
Caleb Vance led the Hillbillies (1-2) with 11 points.
The Bobcats (2-3) will take on Lincoln County in the Ritchie County Tournament Thursday at 1:45 p.m.
Man
Colton Miller 3, Caleb Vance 11, Chris Isaacs 2, Trey Ward 7, Cam Gerace 3.
Summers County
Brandan Isaac 17, Sonny Whitt 3, Ryan Oliveros 11, Cruz Testerman 18, Duke Dodson 4, Ben Lane 2, Ferrell Mann 2, Michael Judy 8, Ethan Eerenberg 7.
M 6 5 7 8 — 26
SC 16 22 11 23 — 72
Three-point goals — M: 4 (Vance 3, Gerace); SC: 6 (Isaac 3, Whitt, Oliveros, Testerman). Fouled out — none.
