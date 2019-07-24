Bowles makes U.S Amateur field with clutch birdie

Former Westside standout golfer Colin Bowles has already played in some elite amateur golf tournaments over his young career.
Now the rising sophomore at Georgia Southern will be playing in the U.S. Amateur, the country’s most prestigious amateur event, on one of the world’s most prestigious courses, Pinehurst No. 2.
Staking his approach shot on the first playoff hole to mere inches, Bowles locked up one of five spots available at the two-day qualifying tournament played at Jennings Mill Country Club in Watkinsville, Ga.
“I didn’t finish the way I wanted to under pressure, but that happens,” Bowles said. “I got it back on the playoff hole. That drive home seemed a lot shorter after making that birdie.”
Bowles fired a 4-under-par 68 on the opening day, putting him one shot out of the lead to start Tuesday’s play.
“I was thinking maybe 8-under-par would be good, but you can’t really have a number in mind in events like this, especially in Georgia,” Bowles said. “Seems like every day at like 3 o’clock the weather pops up and it rains. I know it’s cliché, but you just have to go out and shoot the lowest score possible.”
After an early bogey got his attention, Bowles found some momentum a few holes later.
“I started out and bogeyed No. 3, but got it back on No. 5. I still felt like I was behind the eight-ball,” Bowles explained. “I made a long putt on No. 8, a par-3, and that kind of jump-started me. I birdied 10 and 11, two pretty easy holes, and then we had a rain delay while I was on 15-green. I was 7-under for the tournament at the time and still had a par-5 left, No. 16.”
Sitting inside the top 5 when play resumed, Bowles played steady, making pars on holes 16 and 17. With a par likely good enough to earn him one of the five coveted spots, Bowles ran into trouble.
“No. 18 is a really tough hole that has a creek running down the right side,” Bowles said. “It’s really the only place you can’t hit on the entire hole and, of course, I hit it over there.”
Staring at least a bogey in the face, if not a double, Bowles got a glimmer of hope.
“In the creek there was a sandbar and my ball was on the sandbar, bu there was no way to get to it,” Bowles lamented. “I take my shoes and socks off, wade out there. The water is almost to my knees. Walking through the sand and sinking, I am thinking it really wasn’t worth it at this point.”
Reaching his ball, Bowles made the best of a bad situation.
“I made good contact and I was maybe 80-90 yards from the hole, Bowles continued. “I am back in good position, par is still in play, but I made a mess of it from there and made double (bogey).”
Although his prospects looked dim after the final hole, the young phenom got a reprieve by making a five-man playoff for the final two spots.
“I guess you could say it gave me a boost of confidence because I had a second chance, which I didn’t think I would get,” Bowles admitted. “Walking up on No. 1 tee, I was just thankful that I had another opportunity to redeem myself.”
The trip to Pinehurst caps off a wild and exciting golf season for the Wyoming County native that started in the fall of 2018 at Ohio State for his freshman year of college.
“I was a mid-year transfer. I played the fall up at Ohio State and then transferred right around Christmas,” Bowles explained. “I started right back up in the spring with Georgia Southern.”
For Bowles, the move from Columbus, Ohio, to Statesboro, Ga., was made out of necessity, not disgruntled feelings.
“No hard feelings at all,” Bowles said. “I am a Type 1 diabetic and I was in and out of the hospital. I was 12 hours away from home, away from parents, plus trying to get used to school and golf. Overall it was just a better move to be closer to home. Coach (Jay) Moseley at Ohio State, they were all great, helping me transition.”
Playing full-time for the Eagles in the spring, Bowles and his teammates earned a trip to the NCAA Tournament in the Stanford Regional.
“We went out to San Francisco and finished fourth out there,” Bowles said. “The top five qualified for nationals. We didn’t play our best (at nationals), but we were just happy to be there. It was a really great experience.”
Bowles thinks this is just the beginning for a strong returning squad.
“We have four rising sophomores and two seniors next year, so I think we can make another run at,” Bowles said.
The U.S. Amateur will be played Aug. 12-18 at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club, on Courses No. 2 and No. 4, at the Village of Pinehurst, N.C.
