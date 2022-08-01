For the fourth time in four seasons, Independence will start the season with a new quarterback.
For the first time, the Patriots will do so with a returning all-stater.
Trey Bowers, one of the area’s top receivers along with teammate Cyrus Goodson, put up nearly identical numbers as receivers (Bowers had 22 catches for 528 yards and seven touchdowns, Goodson 23 catches for 527 yards, eight touchdowns). Also identically, they were both named to the Class AA all-state defensive team, Bowers as a utility player and Goodson as a defensive back.
Now Bowers will make the move to quarterback after the graduation of record-setting second-team all-state quarterback Logan Phalin. It should be noted Bowers was the backup last fall, completing 4 of 6 passes for 81 yards.
“I think it just set itself up really,” Bowers said. “I was the backup last year. We really didn’t have much more options, so I am doing what I have to do to step up and be the quarterback.”
The offense will take on a little bit of a new look, with Bowers being most dangerous with the ball in his hands.
“I think I’m pretty dangerous when I’m back there making plays with my legs, rolling out,” Bowers said.
Last year he also carried 19 times for 211 yards and four touchdowns.
“I think he will be a different kind of quarterback,” coach John H. Lilly said. “Trey in track and field is probably the second-fastest player (in the state). South of Charleston, for sure. He and (Amir) Hairston from Bluefield battled all year in track. And he’s pushing 190, he’s a big boy, too. I have a high expectation level for Trey at the quarterback position. He is more of a runner than a thrower. That’ll change our offense a little bit.”
The one thing that Bowers has worked on over the summer has been arm strength.
“During 7-on-7s and summer workouts I’m getting better and better day by day,” Bowers said. “I think I’ve really improved.”
He went through the same process with Phalin last season as a receiver, likewise gaining his receivers' trust as the summer moved forward.
Not everyone is the area is convinced Bowers is anything but a receiver.
“I think there are some people who were confident in me as a receiver and some people may not like to see me make the move to quarterback but I think I’ll surprise a lot of people this season,” Bowers said.
Bowers does have some lofty, if not rare goals.
“Hopefully I get a game where I can get maybe a passing, a rushing and a receiving touchdown all in one (game),” he said of the seldom seen trifecta.
He said he also thinks he can pull the double-double of 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards passing.
Examine the athletes Bowers watched coming up and it all makes sense. The players who the 6-foot, 190-pound junior looked up to or followed were multi-dimensional standouts.
“As a kid, I always dreamed of playing like (former WVU multi-skill position standout) Tavon Austin,” Bowers said. “I watched a lot of Johnny Manziel when he was with Texas A&M. Recently it’s been Kyler Murray, he is with the (Arizona) Cardinals and plays quarterback.”
Those are all guys who could run and pass.
He is looking forward to hooking up with Goodson, his old running mate at receiver. They already did that once, a 35-yard pitch-and-catch against Man where Bowers, on a trick play, lofted a sky ball to Goodson who went up and caught the ball deep in Hillbillies territory.
“I can definitely count on him,” Bowers said of the 6-foot-3 Goodson. “I feel like if I throw him a 50-50 ball, he will be the one to always come down with it. We’ve been best friends since we were little, so we’ve got pretty good chemistry. I trust him a lot, he’s a really great receiver.”
“I think he’ll be fine,” Goodson said. “He can throw the ball. He threw the ball a lot when he was little, always liked playing quarterback. He’s an athlete and that helps a lot.”
Bowers scored one of the Patriots' two touchdowns in a 21-12 loss to Fairmont Senior in the Class AA state championship game.
“It’s pretty surreal thinking about it,” Bowers said. “In the moment I really wasn’t thinking about it.”
Getting back to the Island is his main goal.
“The number one goal for me is winning a state championship,” Bowers said. “That’s all I’m looking to, so I’m going to take it game-by-game and hopefully we can get back there and make a strong showing again this year.”
The loss still hurts, to the point where Bowers does not dwell on it.
"Here and there (but) I try not to think about it,” Bowers said. “If I do think about it, it’s a lot of motivation for this season, it gets me ready for this season and trying to get back there.”
But it was a great 11-0 run to Wheeling Island, culminating with a 34-20 victory against Bluefield in the Class AA semifinals.
“It was really like a Cinderella story for us,” Bowers said. “It hadn’t ever happened here and to be the first to do it is pretty special. I prayed for times like that, so it was pretty special.”
At the end of the day, Bowers might not be done at receiver.
Long-snapper extraordinaire J.D. Monroe is also a quarterback, and the team is grooming Silas Nelson as the quarterback of the future.
“We’re trying to get him some reps so maybe I’ll go in there and catch a couple passes from him,” Bowers said.
Not a calming thought for opposing defenses, but Bowers with the ball in his hand is something opponents will have to get used to seeing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.