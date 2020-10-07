Bower powers to Player of the Week honors

This year hasn’t gone the way Caleb Bower had hoped.
During Wyoming East’s slow start, Bower has been the focus of opposing defenses who have committed solely to stopping the 2019 first-team all-stater.
Relative to his success last year, they’ve been able to do so. But that wasn’t the case Friday night.
Against Class A River View, Bower led Wyoming East to its first win of the season. He ran for 277 yards and six touchdowns, and returned a kickoff 80 yards for a seventh TD.
For his efforts, Bowers has been named the Register-Herald Player of the Week by the R-H sports staff.
After 10 days off, East head coach Jimmy Adkins knew he had to find more ways to free Bower up and effectively did so with a schematic change.
“We concentrated all week to install a wildcat for him to take direct snaps,” Adkins said. “We’re trying to get him in space. We’re trying to get him the ball as fast as we can and I think the adjustments we made to do so really worked out for us.”
“This was definitely the best game I had all year,” Bower said. “The lead blockers were able to do what we practiced all week with the changes and that really helped. Those guys opened things up for me a lot. Me and another senior, Josh Reiley had to step and show people what we can do and I think we did that.”
Helping the cause was the time off.
As the top option for the Warriors, Bower routinely sees over 20 touches a game. With extra time to rest, Bower was ready to roll and took full advantage of the opportunities presented.
“That extra time helped him, too,” Adkins said. “We played two games in five days before that short break. On the back end of that week against Westside I gave them a couple days off. We kind of took it light for the rest of that week. We started fresh when we came back and everybody was kind of tuned up for our game against River View.”
Though Bower’s name grabs headlines, Adkins is quick to note that he wasn’t alone in his success. The offensive line was able to take advantage of the time off as well and came ready to win.
“Even Caleb would tell you this, but that was a team effort,” Adkins said. “That’s probably as well as we’ve played up front all year and we were able to just move people. Those guys did a really good job opening holes for him and making sure he could get to where he was going. I’d say that’s probably the best game he’s had in his career.”
A performance like Bower’s bodes well for a team that was 0-4 going into Friday and needed a spark. A career game can build momentum for the stretch run as the Warriors hope to make their second consecutive trip to the postseason behind Bower.
“Getting the win has completely changed them,” Adkins said. “We just got to take it day by day now. When you get a game like that from your leader and even just get one in the win column, that adds life to your team. The mood has really changed around here. Now our schedule gets better on the back end. I think the kids understand we still have a chance to make the playoffs if we build on what we did against River View.”
Bower echoed that sentiment.
“I think these young guys seeing what it takes to win helps a lot,” Bower said. “Me and Josh have had to really be leaders this year and I think getting a win helps their confidence a lot. We just need more of that and I think we’ll keep it going.”
Email: tjackson@
register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @TjackRH
SSAC Ratings
Class AAA
Team Record Rating
1. University 1-0 14
2. Spring Valley 2-0 13.5
3. Hurricane 2-0 12.5
4. Bridgeport 4-0 12
5. Cabell Midland 3-0 11.33
6. Spring Mills 4-1 10.4
7. Musselman 4-1 10
8. Wheeling Park 4-1 9.4
9. Martinsburg 2-1 9.33
10. John Marshall 4-1 9.2
11. Oak Hill 1-0 9
12. Ripley 3-1 8.75
13. Greenbrier East 4-1 8.6
14. Parkersburg 3-2 6.2
15. Princeton 2-2 5.5
16. Hampshire 2-3 5
17. Washington 2-3 4.2
18. Jefferson 1-3 3.5
19. Lincoln County 1-2 3
tie. Woodrow Wilson 1-3 3
Class AA
1. Bluefield 4-0 12.25
2. Frankfort 5-0 12.2
3. Liberty Raleigh 5-0 9.8
4. Oak Glen 3-1 9.5
5. Keyser 4-1 9.2
6. Robert C. Byrd 4-1 9
tie. Chapmanville 1-0 9
8. North Marion 3-1 8.75
9. Lewis County 3-2 7.6
10. Clay County 4-1 7.2
11. Lincoln 2-1 6.33
12. Elkins 3-2 6.2
13. Independence 3-2 5.8
tie. Braxton County 3-2 5.8
15. Liberty Harrison 3-2 5.4
16. Westside 2-1 5.33
17. Fairmont 2-2 5.25
18. Shady Spring 2-2 4.75
19. Wayne 1-1 4.5
20. Point Pleasant 1-2 4.33
Class A
1. Doddridge County 5-0 8.8
2. Tug Valley 2-0 8.5
3. Greenbrier West 5-0 8.4
4. St. Marys 4-1 7
tie. Buffalo 2-0 7
tie. Tygarts Valley 5-0 7
7. Williamstown 3-1 6.75
tie. Petersburg 3-1 6.75
9. East Hardy 3-1 6.25
10. Midland Trail 1-0 6
tie. Summers County 3-1 6
tie. James Monroe 1-0 6
13. Wirt County 3-1 5.75
14. Tolsia 2-1 5.67
15. Gilmer County 3-2 4.8
16. Moorefield 2-1 4.67
17. Man 1-1 4.5
18. River View 3-2 4.4
19. Pendleton County 2-2 4.25
20. Ritchie County 3-2 4.2