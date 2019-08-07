Bower Power

New Richmond — A year ago Caleb Bower was a relatively unknown player.
The then sophomore running back was a part of a three-headed rushing attack. It didn't take long for him to become the focal point of Wyoming East's offense.
In the 2018 season opener, Bower rushed for 150 yards against Fayetteville, accumulating nearly 1,300 yards rushing with seven 100-yard rushing performances throughout the season.
"I felt like I was an unknown coming in," Bower said. "Last year I had the goals coming in. I wanted to rush for 1,000 yards and now I want to rush for 1,000 more. I knew I could do it, it was just the intensity to keep pushing yourself. Every play, give it 110 percent, everything that you've got. Our line too, they had some good things about them and they worked pretty well. I want to make that improvement just like I did coming into last year."
The work ethic Bower's exhibited is why he's viewed as the team's most dangerous weapon, and it all starts in the weight room. The rising junior is constantly pushing himself to be better, and occasionally needs to be told when to stop.
"We have to drag him out of the weight room sometimes and tell him to go home," Wyoming East head coach Larry Thompson said. "It's good to have kids like that. He works hard and other players see that as well and it makes them want to work harder and put in that type of effort to get better."
Now that Bower's revered as one of Class AA's best runners, he has a target on his back. He expects teams will prepare to stop him, but doesn't believe that strategy will yield the results opposing teams are hoping for.
"This year we've got a few different people that defenses have to worry about other than me," Bower said. "We've got a few different wide receivers, some more running backs and that will help all of us out. They won't just key on me. If they do we have those other guys that can make them pay."
Though he excels as a runner, Bower is also a weapon in the passing game, adding to his versatility. As a result he believes he'll be able to garner attention all over the field while also producing in different spots and formations.
"I usually catch short passes, but I can play slot or wide receiver when they need me to, it doesn't really matter," Bower said. "I'm really quick on my feet. I've been working on a lot of footwork drills, a lot of speed and stuff like that off the line. Just everyday stuff you see from wide receivers and slots."
As Bower noted, his goal is to rush for 2,000 yards, but anything over 1,000, he won't complain about. In a new system under the first-year East head coach Thompson, Bower believes that goal is reasonable as the offense gives him more freedom from a schematic standpoint to adjust to the looks a defense presents.
"We've been going over a lot of different counters and other stuff to mix it up," Bower said. "We trick them. If we're running a play that's called a pass, we can switch it to something that's better for the run. That way we just don't have to run one play. We can switch it up. I feel like it suits me. Last year, when we'd call a play, that's exactly what we'd do and we didn't switch. This year we can switch it up when we want to."
