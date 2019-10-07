Caleb Bower is making a habit of posting 200-yard games.
The Wyoming East running back surpassed the mark for the third consecutive week last Friday at River View. He finished with 245 yards on 23 carries and scored five touchdowns in the Class AA No. 5 Warriors' 48-20 victory in Bradshaw.
Bower, a 5-foot-9, 180-pound junior, averaged 10.7 yards per carry and scored the game's first three touchdowns in the first quarter to give the Warriors (5-0) a 22-0 lead.
Bower has rushed for 891 yards (178.2 per game) and 13 touchdowns on the season.
For his performance against River View, Bower is one of five finalists for the Register-Herald Prep Football Player of the Week award. Joining him are (in alphabetical order) Shady Spring's Haven Chapman, Independence's Atticus Goodson, Summers County's Trent Meador and Midland Trail's Robert Ruffner.
The Register-Herald Player of the Week is chosen by a vote of the R-H sports staff. Fans can make their voices heard by clicking on the story and voting at register-herald.com. The fan vote will be used to break a tie.
Week 6 Standouts
Noah Brown carried 17 times for 118 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Class A No. 10 Greenbrier West rolled past No. 16 Meadow Bridge 43-6. ... Haven Chapman ran for 165 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 25-yard touchdown pass as Class AA No. 13 Shady Spring defeated Pocahontas County 24-10. ... Blake Goode accounted for all five Westside touchdowns — three passing and two rushing — in a 48-36 loss to Class A co-No. 5 Midland Trail. ... Atticus Goodson rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns and was 7-for-7 on PATs as Independence took care of Class AA No. 16 Clay County 49-6. ... Trent Meador had 125 yards and a touchdown as Summers County edged Liberty 10-8. ... Robert Ruffner ran the ball 29 times for 281 yards and four touchdowns for Midland Trail. ... Te-Amo Shelton gained 127 yards on just six carries and scored twice as Oak Hill took down PikeView 47-7. ... Summers County held Liberty, which had been averaging 45.5 points, to one offensive score.