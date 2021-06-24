Bottom of the order has come through for Independence

CHARLESTON — Independence’s lineup is no different than any other.
The big cats with the fat stats reside typically at the top of the order, but evidence suggests you can’t take the bottom of the order for granted.
“If you look through the course of our year, in a lot of big games, our bottom has carried us, even in the last game,” coach Scott Cuthbert said. “Curly (catcher Caleb Daniels) gets two or three hits, Elijah (Farrington) gets on base, I think Andy (Lester) drove in a couple runs. We’ve been fortunate where we can hit throughout the order. Hopefully, if they keep playing like we are, there’s not a lot of weak spots there. Hopefully we can keep going in that direction.”
Oh, yes, the last game. The Region 3 championship was a mano-a-mano, three-hour, 35-minute marathon 14-13 victory for Independence against Bluefield. The game saw 10 errors, 19 walks, 23 hits and 27 runs and featured the Patriots falling behind 5-0 before even batting, taking its own five-run lead late and then holding off Bluefield to punch their ticket to the state tournament.
And that’s where Independence (23-4) will be Friday morning, taking on Region 1 champion North Marion (19-8) at 10 a.m. at Power Park. The second AA game follows with Herbert Hoover (20-12) taking on Logan (27-6).
As Cuthbert noted, the bottom half of the order did prosper in that last game. Five through nine in the order went a combined 5-for-11 with a run and eight RBIs and two doubles. Hunter Schoolcraft was 1-for-3 with a RBI, Daniels was 2-for-3 with both doubles and three RBIs, Lester was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Farrington scored a run and drove in another.
Those four have been effective all season. Farrington typically bats in the No. 9 hole and he was third among starters in batting average at .437 with 31 hits and 30 runs. His presence makes it almost like the Patriots have a second leadoff hitter at the bottom of the order. Lester is hitting .378 with 24 hits and 29 RBIs. Daniels is hitting .360 with six doubles, a triple and a home run and Schoolcraft is hitting .357 with six doubles and 23 RBIs.
“Lester and Curly, they’ve been big and they’ve gotten some timely hits for us,” shortstop Michael McKinney said. “It seems when we have needed them the most the bottom always comes through for us, and that’s good.”
When you add that with the big cats at the top, it makes the Patriots a formidable opponent when they are clicking on all cylinders.
Clay Basham has had a huge year, despite missing his first high school season when the season was shut down by Covid-19 last spring. The team’s cleanup hitter broke the school batting average record by hitting .584 (breaking the record of .510 by Drew D’Angelo in 2013) and he also broke the school RBIs record with 54. He leads the team with 11 doubles and total hits (45).
“Early in the season we knew we had a good one on our hands,” Cuthbert said of Basham. “A lot of kids struggle right out of the gates (with their) first experience with high school baseball. He just kept on improving. Clay works real hard at it. Hopefully he can finish it this weekend with a real strong performance.”
Carson Brown’s performance has been underrated all season. He’s benefitted batting behind Atticus Goodson and McKinney, hitting .321 with 24 RBIs and 31 runs scored (a benefit of batting in front of cleanup hitter Basham), and he is second on the team in doubles (9).
McKinney, a junior who has committed to North Carolina State, is second on the team in hitting at .451. He has eight doubles, a team-best five homers, 35 RBIs and 41 runs.
In fact, teaming with leadoff hitter Atticus Goodson, the duo has scored 89 runs.
Goodson, who will get the start on the mound, is hitting .385 but has a .545 on-base percentage. He has reached base via hit 30 times, was hit by a pitch 11 times, walked 14 and reached by error six times. That’s 61 times on the base paths and he has scored 48 times, meaning he scores a run 78.7 percent of the time he reaches. He leads the team with 18 steals and also has four home runs.
North Marion (19-8) is much like Independence, strong up the middle defensively and those players also lead the team on offense.
“I’ve always believed that if you are strong up the middle you have a team that is going to win some games,” said Huskies coach Vic Seccuro, who coached at East Fairmont for 21 years before going to North Marion, where he has been the past 11.
Catcher/pitcher Jace Rinehart, who could get the start on the mound, is the Huskies' leading hitter at .506 with 12 doubles, five triples and five home runs.
He was also 3-0 on the mound in the postseason for North Marion, which went 6-0 in sectional and regional play.
Rinehart has signed with Division I South Carolina Upstate in Spartanburg, S.C.
Center fielder Cruz Tobin is hitting .432 with 22 RBIs, seven doubles and 33 stolen bases and shortstop Cole Malnick is hitting .406 with 24 RBIs and five doubles. Malnick is the other pitcher who could get the start Friday,
Tariq Miller (.360, 22 stolen bases), Bryce Rhodes (.337, 25 RBIs), Brock Troy (.319, 23 RBIs), Mike Harris (.308) and Dylan Runner (.292) have also had big years for the Huskies.
“In the postseason, we’ve really been playing good,” Seccuro said. “I think these kids knew when we had to do it and each one of them stepped up their play and got the job done. We had to go on the road five times in the postseason and it didn’t bother them. I mean, maybe somebody can find something bad in what they’ve done, but I can’t. I’m just proud to be their coach.”
The Huskies were seeded fourth in their sectional, and they were coming off a stretch when they gave up double-figure runs in four of their last five regular season games. They still won two of those four. In the final game before the sectional tournament, the Huskies lost to Philip Barbour 15-5 in a game Seccuro admits the team didn’t take seriously.
In the postseason, North Marion has given up 15 total runs in six games, and eight came in one game, four in another.
“Once you get to this point everybody is good,” Cuthbert said. “We know they have a really good catcher and they have good pitching."
The state tournament berth is the first for Independence since 2014 and its ninth all time (2021, 2014, 2013, 2009, 2007, 2003, 1990, 1989, 1985). Independence last won a state championship in 1990.
This is North Marion’s first appearance in the tournament in 41 years of existence.