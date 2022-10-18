Shady Spring’s Michael Vecellio is a virtual goal every time he steps on the pitch for the Tigers' soccer team.
With games of six and five goals this season, he is a focal point for any defense, and that was certainly the case for James Monroe in the Class AA/A Region 3, Section 1 semifinals Tuesday at H.B. Thomas Field.
But Vecellio has a lot of help from his friends.
Elijah Smith and Jacob Shamblin blasted first-half goals, giving the Tigers a 2-1 halftime lead in an eventual 4-2 victory played partly in snow and sends Shady Spring to the championship at PikeView Wednesday at 6 p.m.
“Those players are huge, integral parts of our team,” Shady Spring coach Josiah Smith said of Smith and Shamblin. “They play down the middle. Shamblin is a stabilizer, and he can shoot the ball from anywhere, but he is able to control the ball, get it off his foot quickly and gets the ball to his teammates.”
Early on, Cameron Crislip gave the Mavericks the early lead with a goal off a steal.
“We had a lot of chances, and we weren’t able to capitalize early,” Smith said. “One thing I love about this team is that when things aren’t going well, they have a heck of a lot of heart, they play with a lot of courage, and they play with a lot of unity. So even when things aren’t going well, they are not the kind of team that keeps going.”
Finally, whether the Shady Spring team thawed out on what was a frigid fall night, or just found their footing, the constant peppering of shots at Mavericks keeper Luke Fraley began paying off.
It was Smith that netted the equalizer at 19 minutes into the game, and eight minutes later Shamblin scored his goal to give Shady the lead for good.
Leading 2-1 heading into the second half, Vecellio did what he has done all season, put the ball in the net, with two goals, giving him 30 for the season.
"He’s been a scoring machine,” Smith said. “He’s been lethal. He’s a threat. He’s hard to guard. If the refs are calling a tight game he’s going to get fouled all the time because he moves the ball so fast. He’s one of the (area’s) most dynamic players.”
Kaden Lowe scored for James Monroe with seven minutes left. The Mavericks kept up the pressure on the Shady Spring side but could do no more damage.
“James Monroe is no joke, they move the ball well, they’re smart and they are well coached,” Smith said. “They played with a lot of heart, they didn’t give up so we were under pressure.”
Shady is 11-5-1, including a tie with and a victory over PikeView. The Tigers have won three straight and six of their last seven.
“They are very strong, they are very well organized,” Smith said. “They are very athletic, and they want to work the ball. They want to play fast but they aren’t afraid to possess the ball. It’s going to be a very tough test for us tomorrow night.”
Shady’s young girls soccer squad was not intimidated by surroundings of its first sectional tournament game.
Freshman Ella Gray had a hat trick in her first postseason game and classmate Delilah Taylor another as the Tigers advanced to the sectional championship game.
Shady took the lead from the outset with junior Katie Garrett scoring off a corner kick seven minutes in.
At 17:43 Gray struck for the first time on a breakaway when the ball slipped through the PikeView keeper’s hands.
Just 31 seconds into the second half, Gray added two more, the first from 20 yards out and the other on a breakaway like the first.
Gray was stellar for the Tigers
“She has really come on big, she’s building confidence,” coach Joey Beckett said. “Her and Delilah both have come along. It took them a few games to get used to playing high school level. But they have responded. I’m really proud of them.”
Taylor scored four minutes later off a corner kick to make it 4-0. After Gray’s goal that gave her a hat trick, Kayla May Randolph had the final goal for Shady Spring.
Shady is 8-8-3 and has won four straight going into Wednesday's sectional championship against Bluefield at the East River Soccer Complex at 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.