When Elisha Boone graduated from WVU Tech in May, he knew basketball was in his future. He just didn’t know where.
The former two-time All-American signed with an agent in April and was ready for a professional career overseas. His destination turned out to be South America.
Boone touched down in Uruguay two weeks ago, where he will play for Club Malvin Montevideo of Liga Uruguaya de Basquetbol (LUB). He has already played a couple of exhibition games; the regular season is set to start next week.
“It’s something I’ve been dreaming about since I was 10,” Boone said recently. “To be able to get paid and perfect it and get better at it, and to get up every day knowing that your job is to get better and to win games, and that’s how you get paid, there’s no better feeling.”
LUB is Uruguay’s top league, and Club Malvin has been among its top teams.
“Me and my agent (Ryan Mulvaney) were looking at situations in Europe and all over the world. There was no specific destination (desired) to begin my career,” Boone said. “It was just who is going to offer the best situation for me as a player to be successful. Club Malvin ... offered me the best opportunity and the best contract. I’m happy that they offered it and I’m happy that I signed with them. So far it’s been a really, really great experience.
“It’s the NBA of (Uruguay). ... I’ve really been fortunate and I’ve been blessed to end up in the top league. It’s a very respectable league, and the better I play the more I can expect for my following season, wherever I end up. Whether it be Europe or the NBA or whether it be back here, I can expect more.”
Boone, like all other players in the league, signed a one-year contract. Pay disbursement is either weekly or monthly and there are bonuses for things such winning home games, reaching the playoffs, the final four and the championship game, and a separate bonus for winning the title.
“There’s plenty of bonuses in my contract. The only thing I have to do is win,” Boone said. “Coming from West Virginia Tech, that’s what we do.”
Boone played two seasons for the Golden Bears and helped them to the NAIA Division II national tournament each year. He was an honorable mention All-American as a junior in 2017 before missing all of 2018 with an injury,
He came back last winter and dominated the River States Conference. He was voted the league player of the year after leading Tech to a 30-5 season. The Golden Bears won the conference regular season and tournament championships and advanced to the second round of the national tournament for the first time in school history.
The 6-foot-4 guard was named a DII first-team All-American after averaging 19.9 points, 11.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He had 21 double-doubles in 34 games.
“I’m really enjoying this process and I’m enjoying every day of it,” Boone said. “I’m definitely not taking it for granted.”
