Bonecutter bringing Point Pleasant to state duals

There may be no local teams competing at the West Virginia Team Dual State Championships, but the state's top two programs will be there.
And when it comes to marketing the event to wrestling fans who have no dog in the fight, Point Pleasant coach John Bonecutter thinks this is the perfect way to do it.
"I think it really grows your sport, because for the casual wrestling fan, they don't want to sit in a gym all weekend and watch a bracketed tournament," Bonecutter said. "Most of them will show up for the semifinals or finals. Just take the state (tournament). The crowds aren't very big (for early rounds), and then you get down there for Saturday night and Friday night and the crowds are huge because everybody wants to watch the big matches.
"Your average wrestling fan loves a dual. You get to watch all the kids from your school, they go one right after the other. So to have state duals, I think, is going to grow the sport in our state and get more participation."
The Black Knights will be there Friday, opening things up against Doddridge County. They won last year's Class AA duals title — something they have done a lot of over the last decade. Before their current two-year run, they ended Oak Glen's record streak of 13 consecutive state titles with the first of three straight in 2010.
Now Point is back on top and looks like it will stay there for a while. The Black Knights returned five individual state champions, two runners-up and one other state place winner from last year's team, and Tuesday night picked up a dual win over Class AAA No. 2 Wheeling Park.
Bonecutter said there's no real mystery to what has allowed Point Pleasant to establish itself. It's the same formula that has carried six-time Class AAA state champion Parkersburg South, as well as Independence when it won five straight state titles from 2014-2018.
"All these programs that are traditional powerhouses in the state of West Virginia, they're all going to tell you the same thing — it starts at the youth level and all your youth coaches, your junior high people, your boosters, your community. It takes an army, and we've got great people in our community that work with our program." Bonecutter said. "Our administration, our superintendent — my superintendent (Jack Cullen) was my old coach — so it's a wrestling community. Everybody is supportive and on board. They want to see their teams be successful. So I would say the biggest thing is we have surrounded ourselves with great people, from all levels."
Some wonder what might have been had Point Pleasant not gone up to Class AAA for the 2012-2013 academic year. Bonecutter says he feels the team would have been competitive, but not on a consistent basis.
"We just hit triple-A at a bad time, to be honest with you," he said. "In small communities, it goes in waves. And I'll tell you, we've got this wave that could last maybe a year or two longer here with this group that we've got. We've got a good group of freshmen, we've got a good group of eighth-graders that will come in next year, so we think we can extend this wave a little bit longer. But when you look at your program, I can already tell you, looking at some of the elementary grades there — the third grade, the fourth grade, right in there — we're going to have another down cycle again. You know what I mean? It goes in waves."
The Black Knights defeated Parkersburg South — which will also be at the State Fairgrounds this weekend — in a dual last season, but Bonecutter says the odds are against something of that magnitude happening with regularity.
"Same thing with Independence. Independence beat Parkersburg South a couple of years back (2016). But after a while you can't do that because your numbers just don't allow it," he said. "It's a numbers game. You can only do that certain years. The consistency of competing with those schools does make it tough."
Bonecutter will enjoy this current wave as long as it rolls. And he hopes the West Virginia Duals continue to grow. He credits former Greenbrier East head coach Brian Miluk, the tournament director, for getting it started last season.
"Coach Miluk, man, he jumped right in and just took off with it and has done a tremendous job with it," Bonecutter said. "It was such a fantastic event last year. I am thrilled to death that we are going to get an opportunity to do it again this year, because we were kind of worried about that. We wanted to make sure it happened and keep it rolling. We didn't want the momentum we gained last year to die."
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com