Anyone who thought Boise State might take a step back after losing an experienced quarterback got a dose of reality last Saturday.
True freshman Hank Bachmeier made his debut against Florida State and helped the Broncos do what they seem to do frequently — take down a Power Five opponent. He rallied Boise from a 31-19 halftime deficit, leading three scoring drives as the Seminoles offense went quiet, for a 36-31 win.
The win helped vault the Broncos (1-0) into the No. 24 spot in the Associated Press Top 25. Now they await Marshall (1-0), which will visit Boise Friday night (9 p.m. Eastern, ESPN2).
Thundering Herd coach Doc Holliday was impressed with what he got to see from Bachmeier.
“I got to watch a little bit of that job and thought he did a tremendous job with poise and toughness,” Holliday said. “ ... You thought after having a four-year starter at quarterback there’d be a little bit of a dropoff there. That kid’s now in the NFL. This kid (Bachmeier) didn’t look like a freshman out there. He took some shots in that Florida State game and stood right in there and delivered the ball.”
Boise has a veteran offensive line, led by a pair of All-Mountain West Conference preseason selections in left guard John Molchon and left tackle Ezra Cleveland, the latter of whom Holliday says will be a first round NFL draft pick. But Bachmeier was sacked five times by Florida State.
Still, the 6-foot-1, 202-pound California native pressed on.
“I’d get on the phone with him in between series, and it was nothing but, ‘Coach, we gotta score. Keep calling ‘em,’” Boise State offensive coordinator Zak Hill told the Idaho Statesman. “... He’s just that playmaker, gamer. It was fun to see. What a gutsy performance for him for a first game. He was just in high school last year. It was cool to see him after the game and give him a big hug and go, ‘Wow, here we are, we just beat Florida State.’ “
Bachmeier finished the day 30-of-51 for 407 yards with a touchdown and just one interception.
He replaces Brett Rypien — the nephew of former NFL quarterback Mark Rypien — who is now on the Denver Broncos practice squad. He started all four years at Boise and finished his career with 13,581 yards and 90 touchdowns.
Early indications are Boise will be just fine through the transition.
“The kid just made plays,” Holliday said. “He threw for over 400 yards and had one interception in a hostile environment on the road against Florida State. That tells you that he is an excellent player.”
l l l
Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick announced Wednesday that two more meetings have been added to the Battle For the Bell series between the Herd and Ohio.
Marshall will host the first game on Sept. 20, 2025, then go to Athens, Ohio, on Sept. 11, 2027.
Ohio leads the all-time series 33-20-6, but Marshall has won 13 of the last 19 matchups.
“I am excited to announce a two-year extension of our series with Ohio,”Hamrick wrote in a release. “This is a great matchup to continue in the future, both for our football program and our fan base.”
The Ohio River rivals will meet next Saturday, Sept. 14, in Huntington. Ohio will host the Herd on Sept. 19, 2020.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber