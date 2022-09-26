Area teams asserted themselves on the Region 3 golf scene Monday afternoon.
Greenbrier East, Shady Spring and Summers County all three won team regional championships, ensuring themselves of a trip to Wheeling for the state tournament next week.
For Shady Spring, the Tigers reclaimed the Class AA Region 3 title it lost to Herbert Hoover last season. Shady went to win the state championship after winning the region in 2020.
Shady finished with a team score of 235, three shots better than the runner-up Huskies. The Tigers were led by senior Tanner Vest with a 77. He was followed by Cooper Ward (78), Tyler Beard (80) and Zachary Smith (87).
The two individual qualifiers were Westside's Kerri-Anne Cook and Independence senior Cody Blake. Cook was low medalist after scorching Big Ben Golf Course for a 71.
Vest and Blake (77) were her nearest competitors.
In Class AAA, Greenbrier East continued its season-long surge to win the Region 3 title with a score of 236. That was 10 strokes better than George Washington, which finished runner-up for the second year in a row. Woodrow Wilson won last year's regional.
Arod Lemons paced the Spartans with a 75. Joining him were Jake Honaker (76), Isaac Cantrell and Fielding Foster (both 85).
The individual qualifiers were Kaleb Smith of St. Albans and Will Wentz of Riverside, both of whom shot a 79.
In Class A, looked strong all season and made it pay off with a convincing Region 3 win. The Bobcats shot a team score of 260 to easily outdistance runner-up Charleston Catholic (273).
Leading the way for Summers was Xavier Honaker with an 83. Sean Cooper had an 83, Brian Cooper 89 and Marshall Legg 95.
The individual qualifiers were Webster County's Sydney Baird, the low medalist with an 82, and River View's Andrew Addair with an 87.
The state tournament will be played Oct. 4-5 on the Speidel Golf Course at Oglebay Park in Wheeling.
Class A Region 3
Team scores
Summers County 260*, Charleston Catholic 273*, Midland Trail 277, Webster County 285, James Monroe 301, Pocahontas County 301, River View 301, Greenbrier West 338, Mount View 338
Individual scores
SC: Sean Cooper 88, Xavier Honaker 83, Brian Cooper 89, Marshall Legg 95
CC: Will Gruse 83, Max Wilcox 93, Conner Mayhorn 98, Jake Jordan 97
MT: Bo Persinger 90, Cody Harrell 91, Alex Dempsey 96, Jayla Barnhouse 104
WC: Sydney Baird 82*, Cody Carpenter 95, Maddie Williams 108, Serenity Cole 121
JM: Bannon Goodman 100, Evan Hunter 99, Payton Gardinier 105, Caleb Long 102
PC: Dillon Dunz 89, Bailey Zickefoose 100, Warren Burns 112, Rachel Felton 119
RV: Andrew Addair 87*, Gabe Lester 111, Ethan Justice 103, Logan Newberry 121
GW: Tanner Hagy 102, Moses Gray 105, Ruth Parks 131
MV: Dylan Chapman 111, Blake Wright 97, Landon Belcher 130, Austin Belcher 141
No team score
Hunter Auton, Montcalm 98; Josh Dudley, Richwood 96; Aiden Miller, Richwood 98
Class AA Region 3
Team scores
Shady Spring 235*, Herbert Hoover 238*, Nicholas County 263, Bluefield 279, Westside 281, Independence 282, Liberty 284, Wyoming East 305, PikeView 324
Individual scores
SS: Tanner Vest 77, Cooper Ward 78, Tyler Beard 80, Zachary Smith 87
HH: Sam Phillips 78, Max Bowen 80, Sawyer Osbourn 80, Noah Sergent 81
NC: Ben Marsh 79, Braden Brown 92, Maddox Smallwood 92, Coel Brown 95
B: Camden Deeb 83, Anthony Buzzo 97, Trentin Swager 99, Dawson Diffenbach 111
W: Kerri-Anne Cook 71*, Malachi White 104, Alex Brunty 106, Brady Lester 106
I: Cody Blake 77*, James Williams 102, Clay Basham 103, Tyler Barr 106
L: Landon Hall 88, Joshua Lafferty 94, Maggie Asbury 102, Carson Turner 134
WE: Caleb Simmons 86, Hunter Walker 107, Logan Perdue 112, Tanner Cook 112
P: Gabe Cantrell 98, Landon Palmer 109, Parker Shrewsbury 117, Jacob Lafferty 128
Class AAA Region 3
Team scores
Greenbrier East 236*, George Washington 246*, Woodrow Wilson 268, St. Albans 278, Princeton 291, Riverside 297
Individual scores
GE: Arod Lemons 75, Jake Honaker 76, Isaac Cantrell 85, Fielding Foster 85
GW: Austin Willard 78, Mario Palumbo 83, Nik Tomblin 85, Sherman Lineberg 90
WW: Jonah Willson 80, Ian Thompson 83, Alley Denny 105, Blake Nixon 122
SA: Kaleb Smith 79*, Jayce Feazelle 91, Garrett Comer 113, Michael Hindman 103
P: Dylan Canterbury 94, Virgil Ellison 88, Owen Bailey 109, Brock Halsey 126
R: Will Wentz 79*, Aiden Cook 100, Grant Easter 118, Brooklyn Fidler 124
No team score
Ian Maynor, Oak Hill 86; Tyler Scott, Oak Hill 108; Evan Wilson, Capital 108
*State tournament qualifiers
The state tournament will be played Oct. 4-5 on the Speidel Golf Course at Oglebay Park in Wheeling
