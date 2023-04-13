It wasn’t the pitching matchup either coach was expecting, but it ended up stealing the show.
After neither starter could record an out, Greater Beckley Christian and Summers County had to rely on their bullpens for an exaggerated version of long relief. and as dominant as Reece Patterson was for the Crusaders, Ryan Oliveros did just enough for Summers.
The Bobcats nearly blew a 7-0 lead, but an unearned run in the fourth was key in them holding on for an 8-7 win Thursday at Warren Williams Stadium.
Greater Beckley starter Maverick Harper faced seven batters and all seven reached and eventually scored, forcing coach Drew Walker to give the ball to Patterson. The bottom half was strikingly similar, with Summers’ Colton Jones allowing all five batters he saw to reach base.
Oliveros took over and was able to get the Bobcats out of it.
The inning took 44 minutes to complete and the Bobcats came out of it with a 7-3 lead.
“He (Harper) pitched the last time against them and shut them down,” Walker said of a 16-8 Greater Beckley win on March 27. “We went with it again. Some of that was just because of how the pitching rotations went and he kind of fell into this game again. But you just can’t give somebody seven runs at the beginning. Too big of a hole.”
The next six innings resembled nothing of the first. The basically impromptu pitching matchup between Patterson and Oliveros stood out.
Patterson actually had the more effective outing. He threw seven innings of one-hit ball and struck out 13 while walking one. He didn’t give up his first hit until Brandan Isaac’s two-out double in the sixth.
Patterson had a four-strikeout inning — John Williams went to first on a passed ball after striking out with two down in the third — and he struck out the side in the seventh.
The Bobcats were 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position against Patterson.
“Reece is obviously a strong leader,” Walker said.
“He’s been having problems a little with his knees. That’s why he wasn’t catching tonight and kind of why we had to switch people around. But he did want to go in and pitch and try to keep us in the game, which he did.”
“That kid came in and threw dimes, didn’t he?” Summers County coach Stan Unroe said. “We saw him earlier this year and we saw him last year. That kid can really pitch. Our kids battled him, put the ball in play. Got one run off him and that run was the difference.”
That pivotal unearned run came in the fourth. Oliveros walked with one out, stole second and went to third when the throw got away and came home on a wild pitch with two outs to put the Bobcats ahead 8-3.
The Crusaders were able to get back in it off Oliveros with two runs in the fourth and two in the fifth.
In the fourth, Oliveros walked Connor Miller and hit Landon Rose with one out, and they both scored on Eli Grubb’s single up the middle.
Greater Beckley then made it a one-run game in the fifth. Patterson led off with his third walk of the game and took second on errant pickoff throw. Hunter Crist then launched a two-run homer to center.
Unroe stuck with Oliveros for the sixth, and although it got interesting, Oliveros came through.
He hit Grubb to lead it off and then hit John Rose one out later. Grubb had stolen his way to third, bringing up Patterson with runners on the corners.
Oliveros fell behind 3-1 but was able to get Patterson looking for the second out. That brought up Crist one inning after his big home run, but Oliveros struck him out to end the threat.
“My arm started to wear down on me there in the sixth inning,” Oliveros said. “I walked a couple of guys, hit a couple of guys. Other than that, that’s really it. I didn’t try to do anything different.”
Oliveros picked up the win. He worked six innings, struck out 11 and walked three while allowing four hits and four runs. He was able to work around the three hit batsmen.
“My thought process was just to battle and come back,” said Oliveros, who threw 106 pitches. “I trust my defense. My thought process was to just go out there and throw. I didn’t really fumble around. I just came out there, threw what I knew to throw and trust my defense.”
“I thought Ryan Oliveros was super tonight,” Unroe said. “He pounded the strike zone, pitched his heart out. Defense played well behind him. You throw strikes, you catch the baseball, you win games.”
Isaac took over in the seventh and pitched around Kaden Bolen’s leadoff single to pick up the save.
Unroe, in his second year with the Bobcats, said his young team is improving step by step. It was youth that provided arguably the play of the game in the bottom of the second.
With one out, Grubb doubled off the fence in right field. The ball got by freshman Robey Brown, who recovered, hit Isaac on the relay and Isaac fired to Jones — a freshman who moved to third after being lifted for Oliveros — to retire Grubb.
“That was big. That turned out to be one of the biggest plays and it was early,” Unroe said. “That was special. You talk about a freshman starting that play in right field and Colton Jones, our third baseman, also a freshman, finishing that play. So the young guys stepped up in a big game and made plays when they had to.”
Leadoff hitter Ben Lane had three stolen bases in the Bobcats’ 11-batter first inning. Unroe expects him to break the school’s single-season stolen base record of 45 set by Matt Ryan in 2016.
The Crusaders will travel to Nicholas County on Friday. The Bobcats will go to River View on Saturday.
