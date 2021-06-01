Fans who witnessed Tuesday's sectional game between Greater Beckley Christian and Summers County watched a clinic.
More of a reminder: Walks and errors will kill you.
Summers County took advantage of the Crusaders' struggles on defense and Gracin Price turned in a strong relief performance in Summers' 15-9 win on the first night of the Class A Region 3, Section 1 tournament at Warren Williams Stadium in Beckley.
The win puts the Bobcats into Thursday's winners bracket, where they await the winner of Wednesday's elimination game between Greater Beckley and the loser of Game 1 between Montcalm and Mount View.
"It's great," Summers coach Joe Blankenship said of getting the first win out of the way. "Just like I told the kids just a minute ago, I'd rather win ugly than lose pretty."
He got his wish on this night.
Each team had just five hits, but errors and walks led to the high-scoring affair.
It took effect from the beginning, with Summers getting an unearned run in the top of the first. But the Crusaders took advantage of a pair of walks by Summers starter Logan Fox when Will Graham belted the first pitch he saw over the left field fence for a three-run homer and 3-1 Greater Beckley lead.
Then came a disastrous second inning for the Crusaders, who committed four errors that helped the Bobcats take a 9-3 lead. Summers sent 12 batters to the plate.
The Crusaders had already committed three errors in the first inning to set the unfortunate trend.
"Very bad baseball from a very young team," Greater Beckley coach J.P. Stevens said. "We have nothing but freshmen and sophomores. We have one junior. They're going to be good at times, but it's just bad baseball."
The Bobcats (9-9) were active on the basepaths, which may have contributed to the Crusaders' struggles.
"We knew we had to put the ball in play, and we were very aggressive on the bases. We have been for the most part this year," Blankenship said. "We try to put pressure on the defense. That's our game. If we can put some pressure on the defense and try to manufacture some runs, good things will happen if you put the ball in play."
Greater Beckley (11-12) never got back in it, but was still able to put a dent in the score.
B.J. Mitchell and Hunter Crist led off the third with back-to-back walks off Fox and both scored. In all, seven Greater Beckley batters walked and six of them scored.
Price got the win in relief of Fox. He entered with one out in the third inning and finished with five strikeouts and two walks while allowing three hits and four runs, three of them in the sixth inning.
"We actually pitched backward today," Blankenship said. "Usually Logan had been our closer and Gracin had been our starter, but I flipped them today for the reason thinking, well, Gracin comes in in a big game like this with a little better control. And it paid off today."
Fox was 2-for-5 with three runs batted in. Daniel Mansfield drove in a pair.
Hunter Crist walked and scored four times for the Crusaders.
