Summers County is used to having its back against the wall under Chris Vicars.
In 2017, the Bobcats finished 6-4, turning it on in the postseason for a run to the semifinals. In 2018, they started 0-3 before claiming another postseason berth.
Coming into Friday's matchup against Class AA Liberty, Class A Summers again had its back against the wall at 1-4 and on a four-game losing streak. The Bobcats again responded, limiting the Raiders' explosive offense to just six points in a 10-8 win Friday night in Glen Daniel.
"I couldn't be more proud of our defense," Vicars said. "Our kids played their tails off. We've played really well defensively this year, we've just put ourselves in a bind with our struggles on offense and turnovers we've had. The last three weeks we've given up a big play in the last minute of the first half, so all week we preached about that. I'm proud of our guys. This was the best week of practice we've had and got back to playing Bobcat football."
While the Bobcats' defense turned heads, so did their offense. Vicars went back to the drawing board, installing a new offense throughout the week that worked like a charm.
After an early snap issue led to a safety that gave Liberty a 2-0 lead, Summers (2-4) settled in, grinding out yards on the ground and keeping Liberty's explosive offense on the sideline. That resulted in what was nearly an eight-minute drive, capped by a 1-yard touchdown run by Markis Crawford, giving the Bobcats a 7-2 lead.
"We put in a new offense to help ourselves out a little bit," Vicars said. "They really bought into it. We knew (Liberty) hadn't seen it, so we had an advantage there. We've struggled up front some due to some injuries and youth and not being as physical and strong as we'd like. We put in something where we'd be going straight ahead so we wouldn't have to hold our blocks as long and we'd get our athletes in the backfield some space because they've been playing really well.
"We wanted to do that and not give the other team as many possessions on offense as we have. We thought we had a chance to do that and our kids really executed well tonight."
"They hadn't showed that all year long," Liberty head coach Mark Workman said. "They ran power to the right and came back with a counter to the left. We made an adjustment at halftime and defensively we played pretty well, holding them to three points."
While Summers' offense kept Liberty's on the sideline for long periods of time, the Raiders struggled to capitalize on the possessions they had.
A holding call in the first half erased a 30-yard touchdown run from quarterback Issac Atkins while other penalties consistently put them behind the sticks. When it wasn't a penalty that hurt the Raiders, it was a mental error.
Trailing 10-2 in the third quarter, Liberty (3-2) recovered a fumble on the Summers County 10-yard line. A 9-yard run from Ryan Simms in which his shoulder, broke the goal line, but not the ball, set the Raiders up with second-and-goal from the 1. But a tackle for a loss and a fumbled exchange put Liberty back on the 5 as it eventually turned the ball over on downs.
"They fought their tails off there," Vicars said. "They get down to the 1 and we hold them. That was a huge play. We knew if we could keep momentum on our side and keep the ball away from them that we'd have a chance."
Liberty cut the deficit in the fourth quarter when Atkins scored on a quarterback sneak, but a failed conversion attempt kept Summers on top.
On their final possession, the Raiders had another big play negated by a penalty, this one a 20-yard catch by Braden Howell. A punt allowed the Bobcats to run the clock and escape with the win.
"A lack of execution and a lack of focus," Workman said. "We didn't perform the way we're capable of performing. Hats off to Summers County, they're a scrappy bunch. They got after us and we didn't respond."
The Bobcats will host Independence next Friday, while the Raiders travel to Midland Trail.
Email: tjackson@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @TjackRH
SC 0 7 3 0 — 10
L 2 0 0 6 — 8
First quarter
L: Summers sacked in end zone, safety (3:48)
Second quarter
SC: Trent Meador 1 rush, (kick Caleb Okes), 4:46
Third quarter
SC: Okes 26-yard FG, 7:01
Fourth quarter
L: Atkins 1 rush (2-pt attempt fails), 7:51
Individual statistics
Rushing — L: Simms 6-20, Atkins 14-69, Dodrill 2-12; SC: Crawford 18-62, Meador 20-125, Mason Hicks 5-26.
Passing — L: Atkins 2-7-16-0; SC: Crawford 0-2-0-0.
Receiving — L: Howell 1-4, Pennington 1-12; SC: none.