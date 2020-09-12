Caleb Whittaker, left, and James Sellards, right, of Shady Spring, try to bring down, Markis Crawford, of Summers Co., during the first half at Summers Co. High School Friday, September 11.(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Summers Co. vs Shady Spring at Summers Co. High School Friday, September 11.(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Keandre Sarver, of Summers County, tries to get around, Jacob Showalter, left, and Caleb Whittaker, of Shady Spring, during game at Summers Co. High School Friday, September 11.(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Markis Crawford, of Summers Co. breaks away from Shady Spring defenders for a touchdown run in the first quarter at Summers Co. High School Friday, September 11.(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Keandre Sarver, of Summers Co., breaks away for some extra yards in the first half against Shady Spring at Summers Co. High School Friday, September 11.(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Keandre Sarvar, of Summers Co., right, picks up a few yards against Shady Spring at Summers Co. High School Friday, September 11.(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Caleb Whittaker, right, of Shady Spring, broke loose for some yards against Summers Co. in the first half at Summers Co. High School Friday, September 11.(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Bobcats' rushing attack powers past Tigers
By Tyler Jackson The Register-Herald
HINTON — With restrictions limiting the crowd to just family members, Summers County fans lined their cars up on the road above Garten Stadium to watch Friday's action against Shady Spring.
They were rewarded.
Markis Crawford and Keandre Sarver rushed for two touchdowns each as the Bobcats defeated Class AA Shady Spring 26-7 in Hinton.
A week after being held without an offensive touchdown, the Bobcats remedied that by scoring four, including one on the first play from scrimmage.
"It's nice on the first play when you can do that," Summers County head coach Chris Vicars said. "We definitely worked on offense a lot this week. We challenged the kids this week. We changed up a few things this week and challenged them to be physical and run the football all over the field. We did some power periods where we would do trap or iso or power for 20 minutes straight. I think that showed tonight. Our offensive line made huge strides even though we had two or three different guys out there tonight. Once you get that stuff going you find some confidence that we couldn't find last week."
The immediate boost of confidence was provided by Crawford, whose 67-yard scamper drew first blood.
Meanwhile, the Bobcat defense, which held Greenbrier West to one touchdown in the second half last week, picked up where it left off, forcing Shady to a quick three-and-out. The Bobcats answered with a more lengthy, methodical drive, but turned the ball over on downs.
On the ensuing drive, the Tigers picked up a first down with running back Bryson Pinardo, but a fumble on the third play of the drive set Summers up in Shady territory.
Despite a slew of penalties. the Bobcats churned out a drive that consumed 8:11 of game time, capped with a 1-yard score from Crawford.
Shady responded with a quicker drive, highlighted by a 50-yard pass from Cameron Manns to Jacob Showalter that set up a 1-yard score from Pinardo.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, that was their lone score of the evening.
"They got after us," Shady Spring head coach Vince Culicerto said. "We knew that they would and told our fellas all week. I watched the film against Greenbrier West and this team comes after you. They came out and they hit us and we were in a daze."
The second half was more of the same for the Tigers, who were without starting receivers Isaiah Valentine and Jadon Hershberger, the latter of whom was hurt during the game. Without the duo, the Tigers struggled to move the ball while Summers adjusted.
With the Tigers keying on stopping Crawford, Sarver's number was called and he answered, making Shady pay with outside runs.
"They started off in a five-man front and walked their safety and outside linebacker up," Vicars said. "After the first quarter they brought in a bigger guy and put him on the edge and we had trouble blocking him on the edge and we couldn't quite hit that edge with our power play, so we started going outside with the sweep and pinning that edge and running on the weakside where we had an advantage athletically."
Sarver scored on runs of 17 and 1 yards in the fourth as the Bobcats sealed the win.
Crawford finished with a game-high 151 yards on 18 carries, while Sarver ran 16 times for 139 yards.
"They outhit us," Culicerto said. "We started walking and limping and Hershberger goes down early. It was just kind of next man up and it didn't happen for us. We knew what they did on offense and the only way to stop it is to attack it and push them back and we just didn't do it. We played on our heels and when you get two or three lead blocks on you, you can't come through all that. They had a good game plan that fits them perfectly and they got after us. All credit to them. We did not step up and play physical with them."
Summers (1-1) will welcome Mount View to Hinton next Friday, Sept. 18. Shady (1-1) will make its home debut against Raleigh County rival Independence.