Bobcats ready to get going

A 4-6 season was a far cry from what Summers County football has been accustomed in recent years. The way it played out, however, had coach Chris Vicars looking at it optimistically.
"We started off 1-4. We won our first game against PikeView but lost our next four," Vicars said. "We made a little bit of a modification to our offense and finished 3-2. We had a chance to beat Pocahontas in our last game but lost to them by a point or two. So we had the opportunity to finish 5-5.
"A lot of people might look at 4-6 and not see it as successful. But where we came from the first half to the second half of the season, I look at it as successful."
Losing only six seniors from that team added to Vicars' enthusiasm toward an improved 2020 season. Offseason weight room attendance was on the rise, so everything was trending up.
Then the coronavirus pandemic hit and, just like that, everything came to a standstill.
That's why baby steps such as the ones taken by the Bobcats the last two days mean so much to Vicars and his players. The Bobcats began the first phase in the guidelines set forth by the Secondary School Activities Commission on Monday and hope it's the first move toward an on-time start to 2020.
"We didn't know what to expect," Vicars said. "Once we got the go-ahead with the guidelines (from the SSAC) and our (school) board passed the motion that we can start working out, we contacted the kids and posted it on Facebook. We weren't sure how many kids we would get, especially on kind of short notice."
Vicars had 24 players on Monday and 27 on Tuesday. They were divided into three pods each day, and all the necessary measures were taken to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved.
"Yesterday we were about 20 minutes behind because we had the questionnaires, making sure no one had any symptoms," Vicars said. "We took everybody's temperatures. Everybody stayed a safe distance apart. I'm sure all the coaches you talk to will tell you this is a weird time."
Summers will have three weeks of Phases I and II before the actual three-week practice period begins on July 6. Vicars said this first week is focused on getting the players eased back in after being away from any type of organized work for three months.
"They are going to be out of shape," Vicars said. "They are going to be tired and sore, so we're not doing anything overly exerting. A lot of stretching, just things to get their bodies back into it and to get ready for the season, should things progress to where we want."
Vicars said the players have responded favorably the first two days.
"They have had great attitudes," he said. "I think they are happy to be there. You can see on their faces. ... Sometimes you have to do what you have to do so you can do what you want to do. Everyone seems excited to be back doing something. It's not normal, but at least it's something. They can't hang out, per se, like they would on a normal day, but they are glad to talk from a distance. They are in a good mental state. We as coaches are staying in our pods and keep checking on them to see how things are going, not just the work ethic but also check on them emotionally."
The enthusiasm is there to do whatever work is necessary to get back to work and put last season behind them.
"They want to have a different kind of year," Vicars said.
