Bobcats ready for another Wheeling run

For the second year in a row, Summers County will be heading to Oglebay Park in Wheeling for the state golf tournament.
The team consists of five golfers, four of whom were on the team that participated in the state tournament last year. Those four are twin brothers Sean and Brian Cooper, Marshall Legg and Christian Dillon. Xavier Honaker is the addition to this years team.
“I’m really excited to get to go back," Sean Cooper said. "We do have a really good chance to do good this year and next year as well, if we go.”
The return comes after bringing the Class A Region 3 title home to Hinton on Monday, which was made possible by the Bobcats' 260 team score. Honaker led the team in scoring with an 83. Sean Cooper had an 88, Brian Cooper 89 and Legg 95.
Cooper said the team was able to overcome some adverse conditions.
“It wasn’t a great day for some of us," Cooper said. "The wind was not in our favor. I had hoped to have done better.”
Cooper went on to talk about the team’s success since the start of the season. Summers County has had numerous wins, including the Class A Coalfield Conference Tournament.
“Throughout the whole season, I am very pleased on how we have performed," he saud. "Our freshman (Honaker) has really stepped up and has done well.”
Cooper stated that even though the course in Wheeling is a difficult one, the Bobcats should be prepared because of last year's experience.
“Wheeling is a really hard course," he said. "The fairways are nice and tight, and the greens are inclined.”
He went on to say, “However, this being our second year, we know what we are going into. Even our freshman has played this course because he is in the Callaway Junior Tour.”
Jerod Ewing, a Summers County native and art teacher, has coached both the Summers County High and Middle School golf teams for some time. This is the third year Ewing’s team has qualified for the state tournament. Summers County went to the state tournament last year and in 2017. Cooper attributes a lot of his success to Ewing.
“Coach Ewing leads by example. He is a great golfer and we all strive to be like him,” Cooper stated.
The tournament will be held on the Speidel Golf Course Tuesday and Wednesday. Legg will tee off at 8:30 a.m., Brian Cooper at 8:40 a.m., Sean Cooper at 8:50 a.m. and Honaker at 9 a.m.
Dillon will serve as a fill-in on the second day.
