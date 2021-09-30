HINTON — Summers County has a new head volleyball coach this season.
Kelsie Lively, a Hinton native and graduate of Summers County High School who formerly served as an assistant volleyball coach, has taken on the role of head coach. Lively was a member of the 2010 state championship volleyball team and 2008-2011 state championship basketball teams when she played at SCHS.
Lively states that her first season as head coach has been great, with the Covid-19 pandemic aside.
“With Covid aside, it’s gone really smooth," Lively said. "I think the girls have been very receptive to change and just implementing a new defense and new lineup. They have been very welcoming to the change, and I am excited to see where the team can go.”
Lively is assisted by Megan Meador, who played volleyball at Ohio Valley and has coached both Summers Middle School and Summers County High School in the past.
“Megan is a great help. She played volleyball in college and has great knowledge of the game," Lively said. "I learned a lot as an assistant coach under Kelly (Brogan) and we have been able to build the team up in the last few years. Now, it’s nice having Megan to assist in that, too.”
The team lost key seniors at the end of the 2020 season — Gavin Pivont, Taylor Isaac, Riley Richmond and Adreanna Finley. In 2020, the team took the Class A Region 3 title and went to the state tournament but was defeated by Wirt County.
The team has three seniors this year in Marlee Meador, Maggie Stover and Danielle Midkiff. Lively had comments about the three.
“Marlee, Maggie and Danielle bring a level of leadership to the team that I personally have not seen before," Lively said. "They make sure that everybody is where they need to be and uplift their team. They are all key members of our rotation. They are more valuable to the team than I think they even know.”
The Bobcats improved to 8-2 after defeating visiting Montcalm on Thursday, sweeping the match 25-16, 25-17, 25-23.
The JV team fell to 1-1 with a 25-9, 25-17 loss.
Summers will travel to Ravenswood on Saturday for a tri-match against the host Red Devils and Wahama.