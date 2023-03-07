After defeating Mingo Central in the Class AA Region 3 co-finals for the second straight season, Summers County’s girls basketball team returns to Charleston Wednesday for a Class AA state quarterfinal against Frankfort.
Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.
After ending last season as the No. 6 seed with a 47-32 loss to No. 3 St. Mary’s in the quarterfinals, the Lady Bobcats are ecstatic about going as this year's No. 1 seed.
“Frankfort’s the best eighth seed that you’ll ever play,” Summers County coach Chad Meador said. “We’ll have our work cut out for us. They’re a very good, a well coached basketball team. They do a lot of different things we’ve had to prepare for.”
Tinsley Grove and Arin Lease are expected to pose the biggest challenge for the Lady Bobcats.
“No. 10, Tinsley Grove is a very dynamic player. She can shoot the basketball and she can get to the rim,” Meador said. “No. 12, Arin Lease is another senior post player for Frankfort. She can play with her back to the rim and she can play facing the bucket. She’s pretty good.”
Summers County defeated Frankfort 71-66 in December at the Vision Homes Tournament in Morgantown. Meador is glad they have seen Frankfort but feels it can be misleading.
“Without seeing Grove and Lease no one understands how good they actually are,” he said. “Since we played them early in the season, it can be misleading. Both teams are a lot better than they were in December.”
Meador is hopeful that last year’s state tournament experience will be beneficial to the Lady Bobcats.
“Experience in Charleston is key,” Meador said. “You know, last year we came out a little starry-eyed. The moment was just a little too big for us. I hope it pays dividends that we were there last year.”
Wednesday’s winner will advance to semifinal Friday to face the winner of No. 4 Wheeling Central and No. 5 Charleston Catholic. Tip-off for that game will be 11:15 a.m.
