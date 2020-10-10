HINTON — Class A No. 7 Williamstown was looking to build on its big win over then-No. 1 St. Marys when it traveled to Garten Stadium Friday night to clash with co-No. 10 Summers County.
What the Yellow jackets encountered was an upset-minded Bobcats squad that took the visitors to the final play of the game.
Surviving two costly fumbles in the second half, Williamstown rode the legs of running back Trevor Oates and blocked a tying field goal attempt on the final play of the game to escape with a 15-12 win.
"I feel like we stole one tonight," Williamston head coach Chris Beck said. "(Summers County) probably deserved to win the game, but credit our kids. They were really resilient and found a way to win. We did everything we could to try not to win, but that is a testament to Summers County. That is a good physical football team."
Battling a storied program like Williamstown, which has made the state playoffs each of the last 20 years, Summers County head coach Chris Vicars knew his team would have its hands full Friday.
"We wanted to try and get outside when we could because we thought we had the speed advantage," Vicars said. "(Williamstown) is really good. They are well coached and it's hard to find any cracks in them. Defensively, to hold a team like that to two touchdowns, and really one touchdown for 90 percent of the game, is a great effort by our players and coaches. I could not be more proud."
Trailing 7-6 at the half, Summers County forced a fumble deep in Yellow Jackets territory late in the third quarter. Logan Fox cashed in six plays later with a 6-yard touchdown run to put the Bobcats up 12-7 with just over nine minutes to play.
However, in a hard-nosed, physical contest, the battle of attrition was taking its toll on Summers County.
"These guys played their tails off. They don't come off the field," an emotional Vicars said. "We have nine or 10 guys that go both ways and they played with every bit of heart that they had. We have asked them to adopt a mentality this year and they have done that."
With the game in the balance, Williamstown responded with a 13-play drive that covered 66 yards, with Oates scoring the eventual game-winner from six yards out.
"(Trevor) was really big in that last drive," Beck said. "That was really reminiscent of the Marietta game earlier in the year. We got the ball with four minutes to go and put together a 60-yard drive. Trevor is a horse. He put it on the ground, but he seemed to respond from that and carried us there at the end."
Summers County had one last chance to score, getting the ball with just over three minutes to play. The Bobcats comeback bid appeared to have faded when it faced a fourth-and-26.
Fox dropped back and threw the ball up for his talented receiver, Keandre Sarver.
"(Keandre) is a heckuva football player. We know we need to get the ball in our playmakers' hands at those times," Vicars explained. "That is all I could do at that time. We don't have plays for that, obviously, so we have to let our kids try to make plays. They made plays tonight. They just play with great toughness and I could not be more proud of them."
Surrounded by numerous defenders, Sarver went up and hauled in the pass for a miraculous first down. Driving the ball inside the Yellow Jackets 10-yard line with no timeouts, Summers County elected to try to tie the game with a field goal in the waning seconds.
Unfortunately for the Bobcats, Williamstown blocked the attempt to preserve the win,
"We couldn't get out of our way tonight, but Summers County was causing those turnovers," Beck said. "Summers County was playing good defense. They were physical and did a great job. We found a way to win, but we have a long way to go to get where we want to be."
"I absolutely loved their effort. They did exactly what we wanted them to do," Vicars said. "The (kids) made plays and it is a tough pill to swallow how the game finished there. It is squarely on me at the end; we should have went for it, win or lose."
Summers County will be back in action Friday night when it travels to Meadow Bridge.
"We have to come back Monday and get to work," Vicars said. "We have a rival game with Meadow Bridge and they are hungry where they haven't got to play much. They will come ready to play."
W: 0 7 0 8 — 15
SC: 6 0 0 6 — 12
First quarter
SC: Keandre Sarver 15 pass from Logan Fox (kick failed)
Second quarter
W: Rickie Allen 1 run (Garret Hill kick)
Fourth quarter
SC: Fox 6 run (rush failed)
W: Trevor Oates 6 run (Brayden Modesitt rush)
Statistics:
Rushing: (W) Oates 33-176, Allen 7-26, Modesitt 7-68; (SC) Andre Merriam-Harshaw 13-123, Willie Dodson 3-6, Sarver 10-24, Fox 9-21
Passing: (W) Modesitt 3-8-0-33-0; (SC) Fox 6-12-0-69-2
Receiving: (W) Oates 1-8, Lois Goodnow 1-16, Allen 1-6; (SC) Sarver 5-62, Merriam-Harshaw 1-7