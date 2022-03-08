Bobcats draw St. Marys in return to Charleston

Summers County and St. Marys have been preparing for a Wednesday Class AA state quarterfinal game.
Summers (16-7) goes in as the No. 6 seed and will take on the No. 3 Lady Devils at 11:15 a.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
The Lady Bobcats became Region 3 co-champions when they defeated Mingo Central 50-36 last week. They avenged last season's co-final loss to the Miners.
“Last year we went to Mingo Central and played a regional final. We lost by nine and we just had a bad taste in our mouth when we left there that night," Summers head coach Chad Meador said. "We used that as motivation this season.”
Despite the nearly three-hour drive, Summers County brought a supportive fan base and student section to Delbarton. The win just happened to come on Meador’s birthday. The Lady Bobcats and the Summers County student section could be heard singing to Meador on the court following the big win.
“Our goal was to play another regional final and get back to Charleston, so we fulfilled that," Meador said. "We got a lot of redemption for our minds and our hearts last Thursday. It being on my birthday was the icing on the cake.”
Lady Devils (19-5) won their regional co-final against Williamstown, 40-24, allowing them to advance to the state tournament. Zoe Davis, who scored 15 points and had five rebounds, poses the biggest challenge for Summers County.
“You don’t win 19 ball games unless you’re pretty good. St. Marys is very good," Meador said. "They have a very talented backcourt and they are very good at what they do defensively. They are very well controlled and well coached.”
The Lady Bobcats and Lady Devils have not played in the state tournament for two years. The last state tournament game Summers County played was a first-round game against Parkersburg Catholic in 2019. In 2020, both Summers County and St. Marys had their games canceled when the Covid-19 pandemic had just begun.
Maggie Stover is the only Lady Bobcat who has played on the court at the Charleston Civic Center. Meador states that he and his coaching staff are working hard to prepare the team for the “big stage.”
“With such a large group of girls that have never played in Charleston, we are doing everything we can to prep them for it. We’re practicing hard. We’re also keeping our sights on playing on Friday if we can put a good game together on Wednesday morning,” Meador said.
While Summers County does have a well-rounded team this season, they have relied on post offense. In the win over Mingo Central, post players Gracie Harvey and Stover led the scoring. Harvey had 13 points and Stover followed with 10. Things will be no different Wednesday morning, according to Meador.
“Maggie and Gracie’s roles remain the same, and that’s to rebound and score," he said. "Maggie is a great leader, so we feed off of her. They’re going to try to sandwich this up and limit St. Marys' scoring. Everybody knows our offense goes through our bigs. It’s the state tournament and a lot of things are on the line. In some regards you play some better teams and they’re going to have a game plan for them.”
The Lady Bobcats (16-7) and the Lady Devils (19-5) will tip-off at 11:15 on Wednesday, March 9th, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.