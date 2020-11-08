Southern West Virginia invaded the Capital City on Saturday, and it was Summers County that came away with the hardware.
The Bobcats swept their way to the Class A Region 3 volleyball championship at Charleston Catholic High School. Summers secured its berth to the state tournament that will be played Thursday.
Summers advanced to the championship match by sweeping Greater Beckley Christian 25-13, 25-13 and 26-24.
Greenbrier West advanced to the title after eliminating James Monroe. Summers then beat the Cavaliers 3-0 by scores of 25-4, 25-20 and 25-13.
Both teams will play in the state tournament, which will be a one-day event at the Charleston Civic Center.