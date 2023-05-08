As the Summers County baseball team concludes its regular season and heads into tournament play, the Bobcats reflect on their successes and memories to this point.
The program graduates three seniors: Xander Hudgins, Devin Mansfield and Peyton Miller.
Despite not having a freshman season due to the pandemic, these three seniors have made the best of their outfield playing careers. Miller did not record an error until the 19th game of the season. Hudgins has a fielding percentage of .955.
Second-year head coach Stan Unroe recognizes their hard work and how they have contributed to the history and tradition of the Bobcats during their time at Summers County.
“The three seniors have really developed into leaders the last couple of years,” Unroe said. “Xander has really done a great job in left field and he’s been our cleanup hitter for two straight seasons. Peyton Miller has really taken on a big role playing center field for us and he’s done a great job out there. Devin Mansfield has been a great kid to coach the last couple of years. He does anything you ask him to do and has really swung the bat well this year.
“All three of these kids have just been a huge part of this turnaround that we’ve had in Summers County.”
Next year, Brandan Isaac, Ben Lane and Drake Davis will be left to take the reins as senior leaders.
This season, Lane broke the school’s stolen base record for a single season which was previously set by Matt Ryan in 2015. At the conclusion of regular season play, Lane had stolen 45 bases. Lane’s batting average is fifth in the Coalfield Conference.
“Ben is just one of those kids that’s great to have around,” Unroe said. “He missed the first couple of games with a broken thumb (an injury from basketball) but he didn’t let that pull him down. Even before he could bat he was pinch-running for us and stealing bases.”
Isaac follows right behind Lane with 35 stolen bases on the season. Isaac has a 25-game on-base streak, has walked in 12 consecutive games and has walked 27 times in 26 games. Isaac’s batting average is third in the Coalfield Conference. Isaac is leading in on-base percentage statewide.
“B is an all-state-type player. He’s just a natural leader. Does anything we ask and is a great example for our younger guys. The team will be in great hands next year,” Unroe said.
Isaac spoke on how he feels the regular season went.
“We had a couple rough losses to start the season but then we started to play better as the bats picked up,” he said. “We had a lot of young guys who had little experience but once they got comfortable, we started playing better as a team. The coaches have really pushed us older players to step up and be leaders. This team has improved drastically throughout the season thanks to the coaches.”
The Bobcats went 14-12 in the regular season and played competitively against some quality teams, including Tuesday’s sectional opponent, Greater Beckley Christian. The Bobcats snatched victory from the Crusaders the last time they met, 8-7 on April 13.
Summers County also took runner-up in the Oak Hill Wooden Bat Tournament which included Oak Hill, Liberty and Richwood.
Isaac says there is one to thank for the team’s successes.
“We have been able to remain healthy for most of the season. Ben missed a couple of games early but other than that we have stayed the course. I thank God for allowing us to remain healthy and blessing us with a good season,” Isaac said.
Greater Beckley is the No. 3 seed in the Class AA Region 3, Section 1 tournament and defeated No. 6 Montcalm. No. 2 Summers County will host the Crusaders Tuesday at 6 p.m.
“Greater Beckley is a great team. They pitch the ball well and they hit it. We’ll have our hands full with those kids,” Unroe said.
“Everybody needs to come out and support the Bobcats. We’ve got an exciting team that plays an exciting brand of baseball. It should be a fun game to watch and our kids are excited to be playing as the No. 2 seed.”
