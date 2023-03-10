Abby Persinger, from left, Liv Meador and Sullivan Pivont of Summers County celebrate after beating Charleston Catholic 39-35 in the Class AA state semifinals Friday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
CHARLESTON — The 2022-23 Summers County Bobcat girls now have the opportunity to follow in the vaunted footprints of past Summers County/Hinton teams which have nine state girls basketball championships to their credit.
No. 1-seeded Summers County fought back from an eight-point hole in the second quarter and persevered down the stretch to turn back No. 5 Charleston Catholic 39-35 on Friday to advance to the Class AA state championship game for the first time since 2011, when the Wayne Ryan-coached Bobcats (with current SCHS head coach Chad Meador as a long-time assistant) captured their fifth straight double-A crown with an 86-41 romp over Scott.
1 of 23
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic
Liv Meador, of Summers Co., right, and Annie Cimino, of Charleston Catholic, dive after a loose ball in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday. Summers Co. won 39-35
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic
Avery Lilly, of Summers Co., left, passes the ball away over, Katherine Skinner, of Charleston Catholic in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday. Summers Co. won 39-35
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic
Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday. Summers Co. won 39-35
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic
Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday. Summers Co. won 39-35
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic
Summers Co. bench reacting after their team scored Charleston Catholic in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic
Summers Co. head coach Chad Meador during game against Charleston Catholic in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday. Summers Co. won 39-35
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic
Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday. Summers Co. won 39-35
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic
Avery Lilly, left, of Summers Co., and Claire Mullen, of Charleston Catholic, go after a loose ball in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday. Summers Co. won 39-35
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic
Sullivan Pivot, of Summers Co., 13, passes the ball away against Charleston Catholic in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday. Summers Co. won 39-35
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic
Summers Co. head coach Chad Meador during game against Charleston Catholic in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday. Summers Co. won 39-35
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic
Abby Persinger, of Summers Co. , right, fights for a rebound against, Mary Rushworth, left, and Sarah Rahin, of Charleston Catholic in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday.. Summers Co. won 39-35
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic
Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday. Summers Co. won 39-35
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic
Liv Meador, of Summers Co., center, drives the lane between two Charleston Catholic defenders in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday. Summers Co. won 39-35
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic
Summers Co. head coach Chad Meador gives directions to Liv Meador during game against Charleston Catholic in the semi-finals of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday. Summers Co. won 39-35
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic
Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Wednesday afternoon. Summers Co. won 39-35
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic
Grave Harvey, left, of Summers Co., goes up for a rebound against, Sarah Rahin and Mary Rushworth, of Charleston Catholic in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday. Summers Co. won 39-35
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic
Sullivan Pivot, of Summers Co., right, steals the ball away from, Annie Cimino, of Charleston Catholic in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday. Summers Co. won 39-35
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic
Grace Harvey.of Summers Co., center, goes up for a rebound against Charleston Catholic in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday. Summers Co. won 39-35
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic
Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday. Summers Co. won 39-35
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic
Summers Co. fans cheering on their team after beating Charleston Catholic 39-35 in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic
Abby Persinger, from left, Liv Meador and Sullivan Pivont of Summers County celebrate after beating Charleston Catholic 39-35 in the Class AA state semifinals Friday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic
Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Wednesday afternoon. Summers Co. won 39-35
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic
Summers Co. team celbrates after beating Charleston Catholic 39-35 in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
GALLERY: Summers Co. Wins Semifinal game 39-35
1 of 23
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic
Liv Meador, of Summers Co., right, and Annie Cimino, of Charleston Catholic, dive after a loose ball in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday. Summers Co. won 39-35
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic
Avery Lilly, of Summers Co., left, passes the ball away over, Katherine Skinner, of Charleston Catholic in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday. Summers Co. won 39-35
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic
Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday. Summers Co. won 39-35
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic
Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday. Summers Co. won 39-35
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic
Summers Co. bench reacting after their team scored Charleston Catholic in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic
Summers Co. head coach Chad Meador during game against Charleston Catholic in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday. Summers Co. won 39-35
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic
Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday. Summers Co. won 39-35
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic
Avery Lilly, left, of Summers Co., and Claire Mullen, of Charleston Catholic, go after a loose ball in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday. Summers Co. won 39-35
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic
Sullivan Pivot, of Summers Co., 13, passes the ball away against Charleston Catholic in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday. Summers Co. won 39-35
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic
Summers Co. head coach Chad Meador during game against Charleston Catholic in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday. Summers Co. won 39-35
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic
Abby Persinger, of Summers Co. , right, fights for a rebound against, Mary Rushworth, left, and Sarah Rahin, of Charleston Catholic in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday.. Summers Co. won 39-35
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic
Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday. Summers Co. won 39-35
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic
Liv Meador, of Summers Co., center, drives the lane between two Charleston Catholic defenders in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday. Summers Co. won 39-35
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic
Summers Co. head coach Chad Meador gives directions to Liv Meador during game against Charleston Catholic in the semi-finals of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday. Summers Co. won 39-35
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic
Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Wednesday afternoon. Summers Co. won 39-35
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic
Grave Harvey, left, of Summers Co., goes up for a rebound against, Sarah Rahin and Mary Rushworth, of Charleston Catholic in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday. Summers Co. won 39-35
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic
Sullivan Pivot, of Summers Co., right, steals the ball away from, Annie Cimino, of Charleston Catholic in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday. Summers Co. won 39-35
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic
Grace Harvey.of Summers Co., center, goes up for a rebound against Charleston Catholic in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday. Summers Co. won 39-35
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic
Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday. Summers Co. won 39-35
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic
Summers Co. fans cheering on their team after beating Charleston Catholic 39-35 in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic
Abby Persinger, from left, Liv Meador and Sullivan Pivont of Summers County celebrate after beating Charleston Catholic 39-35 in the Class AA state semifinals Friday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic
Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Wednesday afternoon. Summers Co. won 39-35
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Summers Co. vs Charleston Catholic
Summers Co. team celbrates after beating Charleston Catholic 39-35 in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
The Bobcats now await the winner of the second semifinal between No. 2 Wyoming East and No. 6 Petersburg. That contest is set for 7:15 p.m. Friday. The Class AA championship game will tip at 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Summers County senior Liv Meador, who passed out five assists during Friday's game, said of past Summers County girls basketball squads, "It’s just a legacy, what they did, five in a row. As a little girl, watching them do that, it was just insane. And just being here, (following) in their shoes, it’s just crazy to think about."
In a contest that remained close throughout, the Irish knotted it at 26-26 on a Mary Rushworth bucket in transition off an assist from Claire Mullen as the third quarter ended.
The game remained tight as the final period unfolded. Summers County senior Sullivan Pivont, whom coach Meador said had been questionable prior to game time with a pulled muscle, gave her team a crucial late nudge when she buried a 3-pointer from deep in the right corner after fielding a kick-out assist from teammate Abby Persinger. That goal staked the Bobcats to a 33-29 lead with 3:02 to go. Pivont had scored on a twisting two-pointer early in the frame to allow her team to regain the lead at 28-27.
Charleston Catholic responded quickly to Pivont's long-range goal and trimmed the deficit back to one, 33-32, on a three-point play from Rushworth after she was fouled while completing a baseline drive.
Annie Cimino's 3 from the left wing later allowed the Irish to stay close at 38-35. On the ensuing possession, Summers County's Avery Lilly slipped while bringing the ball upcourt against the Catholic pressure, but she was fouled and made 1-of-2 charity tosses with 4.4 seconds left to seal the triumph for Summers County.
Earlier in the quarter, Lilly converted two other foul shots, and teammate Grace Harvey sank 5-of-6 free throws as the Bobcats kept the Irish at bay. Harvey, who collected a 17-point, 12-rebound double-double on the day, also pulled down a pair of key defensive boards in the closing 30 seconds as Catholic attempted to rally.
"What a game," said Chad Meador. "What a game. Hats off to these ladies of both teams. I thought both teams played with a lot of grit for the entire 32 minutes.
"Outstanding win for us. We have great respect for Charleston Catholic. ... I’m glad we won, but I, I really am sorry that they (lost). Nonetheless, we’re playing tomorrow for the first state championship since 2011. We’ve worked very hard to get here and we’re super excited."
The first quarter was a nip-and-tuck affair. The Bobcats got out to a 4-0 lead on two quick buckets from Persinger — one on a putback and the other off an assist from Lilly. The Irish later assumed a 10-7 spread on the strength of three foul shots from Rushworth, and they led 12-10 on a Rushworth goal with 49.5 seconds left.
After the Irish took advantage of empty Summers County possessions and some solid offense of its own to create an 18-10 cushion midway through the second period — with the final points coming from Cimino — the Bobcats went on a 9-0 tear to move into a 19-18 lead. That spurt included a Lilly 3-pointer off a Persinger assist, a Harvey two-pointer inside following a nice lob assist from Meador, another deuce from Persinger after a Lilly feed, and a turn-around in the lane from Harvey, leaving Summers ahead 19-18.
Charleston Catholic answered with a 3-pointer from Molly Messer and led 21-19 at the intermission.
Harvey's lay-in on another Meador assist handed the Bobcats a 26-21 lead with 1:24 left in the third, but the Irish ran off the quarter's final five points to set the stage for the final stanza.
Rushworth and Messer finished with 13 points each for Charleston Catholic (16-11). Irish coach Wes Hevener said he figured the game would be "a battle down to the wire." He praised his players for their effort, as well as for their accomplishments in a variety of sports at Charleston Catholic.
Hevener admitted that containing Harvey in the lane was a "difficult matchup" for his squad. He also said that he felt the Bobcats gained confidence after Pivont's big 3.
Lilly finished with nine points for Summers (23-4), which was 12-of-28 from the field and 12-of-17 from the free-throw line, and Persinger provided six points and blocked four shots.
The Bobcats lost in the first round of the tourney a year ago. What's been the difference this season? "Our team, the chemistry, for sure," said Liv Meador. "I think we talk really well. We all support …, it’s like a big family so we all just love each other. And fighting, our defense has improved a lot."
The chance to secure their own title is "very important to us," she said. "I mean, we’ve made it this far and we want to take it home. Why not? We don’t have anything to lose, so why not?"
Of Saturday's potential foes, Chad Meador said Petersburg is "so strong, so physical." Wyoming East has a solid recent tournament pedigree of its own that includes state championships in 2016 and 2021, as well as runner-up showings in 2018, 2019 and 2022. "They have great chemistry on the floor," he said of the Warriors.
Summers County didn't face Petersburg this season, but they lost twice to Wyoming East in the regular season (53-30 and 49-41) before capturing a 50-47 section championship win over the Warriors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.