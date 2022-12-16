hinton — Summers County overwhelmed Braxton County for a 50-18 victory on the first night of the Rogers Oil Classic on Friday.
The Lady Bobcats started at a slow pace but took and then ran with the lead early in the first half. At halftime, Summers County was up 33-10.
“We always try to start fast,” head coach Chad Meador said of the pace of the game. “There are very few times throughout the season that we have an opponent where we think we need to slow down. Tonight, we thought we would be at our best if we tried to speed Braxton up early. Looking at the stats, we managed to keep them at one field goal in the first quarter.”
The Lady Eagles, a young team with no seniors, were not able to handle the pressure applied, which caused several turnovers.
Summers County played well as a team with several players contributing to the victory. Meador commended the play of seniors Liv Meador and Sullivan Pivont.
“We are fortunate to have two senior point guards. It’s always good to have floor generals,” he said.
Abby Persinger, a sophomore, led the scoring for the Lady Bobcats with 12 points, many of which came from the perimeter. Gracie Harvey followed in the scoring effort with 10 points and was a force on the glass.
The Lady Eagles struggled to put points on the board and were unable to make a comeback. Skylynn Abraham and Adrian Lunceford led Braxton’s scoring with four points each.
The Rogers Oil Classic provides teams an opportunity to play in an atmosphere similar to the state tournament with back-to-back games early in the season, as well as a chance to evaluate teams they may not normally get to see.
“Without the Rogers family and their support, we would not be able to have this tournament,” Meador said. “Special thanks to Greg Rogers, his father Ted and the rest of the family.”
In the first game of the night, Chapmanville defeated Tug Valley 54-35.
The tournament’s consolation game between Tug Valley and Braxton will take place Saturday at 6 p.m., followed by the Summers-Chapmanville championship game at 7:45 p.m.
“Tomorrow night’s opponent is obviously going to be a little bit better,” Meador said. “We’re going to have to close out, be a whole lot more aggressive and speed up the game. We’re going to be in for a long night here.”
Summers County
Abby Persinger 12, Gracie Harvey 10, Avery Lilly 8, Sullivan Pivont 7, Liv Meador 5, Kaylee Jones 3, Cheyenne Smith 2, Kaylee Cole 2, Quincie Stennett 1
Braxton County
Skylynn Abraham 4, Adrian Lunceford 4, Erica Nicholson 3, Laura Cain 2, Paxton Conely 2, Brehana Smarr 2, Lauren Pritt 1
