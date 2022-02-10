Everybody likes being part of something that never happened before. Unless, of course, they're on the wrong side of it.
That's where Summers County's girls basketball team found itself in late-December. A Shady Spring team playing its best basketball in some time defeated the Bobcats on their home floor. It was the Tigers' first-ever victory over the storied Summers program.
The Tigers are now missing some firepower from that team, and the Bobcats took the opportunity to exact some revenge.
Summers outscored Shady 13-3 in the second quarter and kept the momentum going in the third en route to a 49-34 win Thursday night in Shady Spring.
Shady led by as many as seven in the first quarter and took a 16-12 lead into the second when its shooting went cold. The Tigers made just one field goal in the second quarter and managed just one point over the final four minutes.
Summers was able to capitalize and turned that deficit into a 25-19 halftime advantage.
"I thought Shady Spring had a great game plan," Bobcats coach Chad Meador said. "They packed the zone in and ran the weave offense and made us have to really pick up our game. We told them at halftime, if you don't start turning them over a little bit to generate some offense, you're going to be in for it come the fourth quarter."
The second half wasn't exactly what Meador was looking for, but it did the trick.
"I thought we did better in the second half. I thought we woke up some," he said. "We had a couple of girls that stepped up defensively and Sullivan started hitting some shots and our post started getting some rebounds. We loosened up a little bit."
The Bobcats (13-6) were able to get some pressure on the Tigers and disrupt their passes. Couple that with a rough shooting night for Shady and it made for a long game for the home team.
Of course, a sizable portion of the Tigers' offense remained courtside. Leading scorer Kierra Richmond is still down with an ankle injury she suffered Jan. 26 at Nicholas County. A week later, junior starter Braylie Wiseman was injured in a loss to PikeView.
"We've got 35 points per game sitting out, so of course there's going to be a little bit of offensive letdown," Shady coach Brandon Bennett acknowledged. "I thought we did get some looks; they just didn't fall. That's going to happen. We just didn't knock them down. But I thought we played well on the defensive end. We played really hard and competed and that's what we needed to do tonight."
Brooklyn Gibson, Pizzino and Brooke Lipford all scored eight points for the Tigers (9-8).
Bennett credited a number of players for stepping up in the absence of Richmond and Wiseman, both of whom should be back in time for the start of sectionals. He said Kellie Adkins and Lipford were both big defensively, Pizzino (a pair of early 3-pointers) showed her ability on offense and Kylee Barnes handled the ball well under the Bobcats' pressure, among others.
"One positive you can look at, when you've got two really good players like that going down is someone else has to step up," Bennett said. "I think that once we hit sectionals, at the end of the day it's going to be a positive thing."
Summers got balanced scoring as it has all season, with Maggie Stover scoring a game-high 12 points. Gracie Harvey had nine and Jesse Ward eight.
"I thought Abby Persinger played great on defense," Meador said. "She played a lot of minutes — more minutes than she typically plays. Avery Lilly always brings it defensively. Those two freshmen are going to be something special in this program because they bring that defensive intensity that we're used to. I thought Maggie Stover and Sullivan Pivont led us with some veteran leadership on the offensive side of the board."
Shady is scheduled to close out the regular season Wednesday at home in a makeup game versus Wayne. Summers will go to Pocahontas County on Monday and finish it up at home Tuesday against PikeView before the postseason begins.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @GaryFauber
Summers County
Gracie Harvey 9, Maggie Stover 12, Avery Lilly 3, Live Meador 5, Sullivan Pivont 7, Abby Persinger 6, Jesse Ward 8.
Shady Spring
Brooklyn Gibson 8, Kellie Adkins 2, Kylee Barnes 2, Kendra Pizzino 8, Brooke Lipford 8, Austyn Barnes 4, Mattea Huffman 2.
SC 12 13 13 11 — 49
SS 16 3 7 8 — 34
Three-point goals — SC: 2 (Meador, Pivont); SS: 2 (Pizzion 2). Fouled out — none.