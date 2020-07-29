HUNTINGTON — Due to ongoing construction at the Bluestone Dam in Hinton, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced plans to close the area immediately below the dam to the public beginning Friday.
The area no longer accessible to the public for safety reasons, extends 300 feet below the weir in the water at the foot of the stilling basin (the area just downriver from the dam). The access road to the handicap accessible fishing pier and the fishing pier will also be closed on the west side of the New River, as construction crews will begin to work in that area.
The work will also require the closing of the walking path along the east side of the New River in Bellepoint Park.
For more information, please contact the Public Affairs Office at 304-399-5353.