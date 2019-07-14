Bluegills make for fun, easy fishing

I fell in love, once again. This time, my love affair begins with a hot summer evening and a stout pull on my line from a little fish with a lot of attitude. The fish was a bluegill and a dandy one at that.
Bluegills are part of the sunfish family and are very common in our West Virginia waters. For some reason, maybe it comes from my childhood memories of farm ponds, fishing, and summertime memories are full of fun times, bluegills make me happy.
They are fun fish to catch, because they are enthusiastic about eating just about anything they can fit in their mouth, as well as colorful and pretty to look at. While their color can vary from pond to lake or river, they typically have a very distinctive coloring, with deep blue and purple on the face and gill cover, dark olive-colored bands down the side, and an orange/yellow breast. The fish I landed the other evening was a spot-on representative of the species.
When fishing for bluegills, you have many options in tackle. Anything from a cane pole, a spinning reel or even a flyrod will work. In fact, learning to use a new kind of tackle can be part of the fun when fishing for bluegills. Learning to cast a flyrod can be an excellent and enjoyable way to spend a lazy afternoon. But if catching lots of bluegills is your target, I suggest sizing down your hook, bobber and line to lightest possible as not to spook the big boys. To maximize your chances of hooking a trophy, match the hatch with your bait which often means using natural baits like worms (night crawlers, red wigglers or meal worms) or terrestrials like crickets and grasshoppers.
To assist in helping the fishery be the best bluegill hole in the county, one capable of producing trophy sizes of over 10 inches and weighing over a pound, taking a few home for supper can be beneficial. And with them being tasty table fare, the task is not that difficult. A look at our WVDNR’s fishing state records — in 1986, a 11.7-inch, 2.75-pound bluegill was caught in a Randolph County pond by Mark Allen Lewis and in 1964, a 13.75-inch, 2.25-pound bluegill was caught in a Fayette County farm pond by Dennis Criss. Those gentlemen were dialed in to some monster bluegills!
Thank goodness for farm ponds, simple rod and reels, bobbers, a few worms found under a rock by the flowerbed, a cooler lunch and, of course, hungry bluegills. When the weather is warm and you find an urge to wet a line this summer, don’t forget an easy day of catching bluegills. Who knows, you might just feel like a kid again and fall in love all over again with a simple little fish who is so eager to please. After all, fishing is supposed to be fun and airy – like a nice little summer evening.