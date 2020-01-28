Bluefield entered the 2020 Big Atlantic Classic as a heavy favorite not only to advance to Saturday’s Class AA championship game, but also to walk away with the championship trophy.
Monday night in their semifinal clash with sectional rival James Monroe, the No. 4-ranked Beavers solidified that favored status.
Playing without all-state guard Braden Crews, who was replaced led by Caden Fuller, Bluefield still nailed 8 of 12 attempts from behind the arc in the first half to build a 51-28 lead at the break.
When the final horn sounded, the Beavers cruised into the championship game with an 86-63 win.
With his team playing its fourth game in five days, Bluefield head coach Buster Large was happy with what he saw on the floor.
“We sat Braden because of a small hip flexor he has. He could have easily played, but he is very important to our team,” Large said. “Caden Fuller came in and did a great job for us hitting four or five 3s, which really got us going. We moved the ball really well considering we played Thursday, Friday and Saturday of last week and all three were on the road.”
After building a 30-20 lead in the opening quarter, the Beavers hit a scoring drought with subs in the game. Leading 30-23 with just under four minutes left before halftime, all-state football player and West Virginia signee Sean Martin lit a fire under his teammates, who ran off 21 points for a 51-28 lead at halftime.
Martin scored 10 of his 15 first-half points over the stretch, while Kaulin Parris scored eight and Fuller hit his fifth 3-pointer in the first half in a 21-5 run.
“We were trying to double him, but with his footwork and his size, it is tough. I give him 100 percent credit, he is a good player,” James Monroe head coach Matt Sauvage said.
With a young team, Sauvage knew his team faced a huge challenge against the Beavers.
“Bluefield is a good team and one of the better teams in the state, not just in Class AA. They are really good,” Sauvage admitted. “We knew what we were up against tonight. We have young bodies and what I mean by that is, physicality. The one thing I love about the boys, though, is the heart they show. They go hard and that is all I can ask for.”
Martin finished with 23 points and eight rebounds in 18 minutes of action, while Fuller added 19 points and Parris scored 14.
“We are playing really well right now,” Large said. “The kids are feeding off each other and complementing each other really well.”
Eli Allen led the Mavericks with 20 points, Shad Sauvage added 14 and Collin Fox scored 12.
Bluefield will battle a familiar foe Saturday after Wyoming East dispatched Nicholas County 66-56 in the second semifinal of the night.
After a total of six players left the Wyoming East team last week, the new-look Warriors hit the court running Monday jumping out to a 23-9 lead over the Grizzlies after the first eight minutes.
However, the young Warriors ran into a scoring drought to start the second quarter and Nicholas roared back to within two points with 4:59 to play before half.
When a 3-pointer from the Grizzlies rattled out for the lead, Anthony Martin broke the scoreless run with a bucket to send East on an 11-5 run to close the first half.
Unfortunately for Nicholas County, it was its turn to suffer through a scoring drought to open the second half. While the Grizzlies could not find a bucket in the first four minutes, Wyoming East ran off eight straight points for a 16-point lead after Tucker Cook’s 3 at the 5:05 mark.
Trailing 46-33 after three quarters, Nicholas made one last charge, scoring five straight to open the final eight minutes. Consecutive scores from Tanner Whitten, Cook and Martin pushed the lead back to double digits with 5:20 to play.
The Grizzlies would cut the lead to nine at the 1:50 mark before an old-fashioned 3-point play from Jake Bishop gave East a double-digit lead for good.
“We understand we are going to have some growing pains with the young guys, but they played hard tonight,” Wyoming East head coach Derek Brooks said. “We are playing a lot of freshmen and sophomores and they are going to make some mistakes. We are going to accept that. These guys show up to work every day and play for 32 minutes.”
With Bluefield on the horizon, few will give the young Warriors much of a chance to win the championship Saturday, which is fine with them.
“We have been the underdog with Bluefield the last several years,” Brooks said. “We know we are going to see their pressure, so we know we have to take care of the basketball first. We will get to work on it (today).”
Nicholas County and James Monroe will play in the AA consolation tonight at 9 p.m.
Email: rudy@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter at @Rusman1981
Bluefield
Caden Fuller 19, Tyree Hairston 8, Jahiem House 6, Kaulin Parris 14, Sean Martin 23, Ryker Brown 3, Isiah Rivers 2, Jaylon Flack 5, Buster Jordan 6. Totals: 37-61 4-8 86.
James Monroe
Shad Sauvage 14, Andrew Hazelwood 4, Eli Allen 20, Clay Williams 4, Cameron Thomas 9, Collin Fox 12. Totals: 24-48 7-9 86.
B: 30 21 21 14 — 86
JM: 20 8 16 19 — 63
3-point goals: B: 8 (Fuller 5, Parris 3), JM: 8 (Sauvage 4, Hazelwood, Allen 2, Fox). Fouled out: None
Wyoming East
Tanner Whitten 19, Tucker Cook 15, Garrett Mitchell 9, Jake Bishop 15, Anthony Martin 8. Totals: 25-51 11-13 66.
Nicholas County
D.J. Coomes 15, Ryan Kenner 8, Jordan McKinney 6, Travis Smith 10, Cooper Donahue 15, Colton Keener 2. Totals: 20-51 9-14 56.
WE: 23 11 12 20 — 66
NC: 9 17 7 23 — 56
3-point goals: WE: 5 (Whitten, Cook 2, Mitchell 2), NC: 7 (Coomes, McKinney, Smith 2, Donahue 3). Fouled out: None.