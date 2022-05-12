BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Bluefield Beavers calmly climbed out of a 2-0 hole on Thursday evening to claim their second consecutive sectional baseball championship, defeating Wyoming East 4-2 at Bowen Field at Charles A. Peters Ballpark.
The victors of Class AA, Region 3, Section 1 will now await regional competition during the week of May 23, against either Shady Spring or Independence.
The visiting Warriors got two runs in the top of the first with the help of two Bluefield errors and a Garret Mitchell single, prompting Beavers starting pitcher Kerry Collins to take control of the contest.
The senior struck out 13 of the next 14 batters he faced. The lone exception was retired by first baseman Hunter Harmon with an unassisted out.
Collins said that after Zach Hunt and Jacob Howard crossed the plate for the 2-0 Wyoming East lead, “I was, like, ‘I’m just going to go right after them.’ … I just had to attack with the fastball, and get ahead with it.”
Asked what else was effective for him, he said, quickly, “Everything, really. I could put anything I wanted in the zone and it was all good.”
“Honestly, I (was) just kind of locked in. I didn’t really talk much in the dugout after that. I just started throwing the ball as hard as I could. Then I had to make up for it at the plate a little bit. I hit the ball hard.”
Wyoming East assistant coach Joe Besl said that Collins “throws hard, and he has a really, really good curveball. … We don’t see that often.”
The first two innings included ragged, football-like action on the base paths and close calls at first and second that riled fans from both schools.
One Warrior and two Beavers were tagged out between bases in the first inning. In the next frame, Bluefield’s Ryan Harris bunted the ball and collided with Wyoming East’s Howard just before reaching first base. Both players went to the turf, apparently hurt.
After a lengthy conference among the umpires, Harris was called out. Neither player left the game.
Redmond counseled his team to keep its focus.
“We had to tell them, ‘Stay the course. Keep your composure,’” the coach said. “We just kept our head, it seemed like. A couple of small-balls here, steal some bases, and we got back in it.”
Caleb Fuller manufactured a first-inning run for Bluefield to trim the margin to 2-1.
The Beavers tied the game in the fourth. Hunter Harmon led off with a walk and dashed home on Ryker Brown’s single to shallow center. Malik Robinson, a courtesy runner for Collins, put Bluefield ahead 3-2 a few minutes later thanks to a sacrifice pop up by Will Youther.
Redmond said, “That’s baseball. Small-ball here and try to produce runs, because in a tight ballgame, you can’t expect to hit doubles and home runs.
“We’re not the New York Yankees, so we’re going to have to bunt and squeeze and steal bases, so that’s what we did.”
After throwing 70 pitches on Thursday, Collins encountered “a little bit of tightness in his back,” according to Redmond, and the Beavers’ pitching was entrusted to Brown, another senior, starting with the top of the sixth.
There was no dropoff of production whatsoever.
In the last two innings, Brown struck out five batters, and gave up no hits and one walk.
Brown said, “Kerry did a really great job on the mound, all night. I just had to come in and finish it off. It went fairly smooth.”
Harris added an insurance run in the sixth. He got on base due to a throwing error and scored on the Warriors’ final error, coming with two outs. Brown then struck out the side in the top of the seventh.
The game had no extra-base hits. Six Beavers notched one single each.
Besl said about the Wyoming East effort, “We had a little bit of momentum there, but you’ve got to give all the credit to them (Bluefield). And you’ve got to give credit to our kids, too. We battled today. (I’m) super proud of these kids for battling, all game, today.”
“We played with them, this time, in this championship game, a lot better than we have in the past. Bluefield’s a good team. We knew we had to come in here and bring our ‘good game,’ and we did. That’s our best game that we’ve played all year, I believe.
“We struck out way too many times, but other than that, I think we played very well.”
Redmond said, “It was a good ballgame. They (the Warriors) came to play. Hats off to them.”
Collins said, after joining his Bluefield teammates for a photo session with the sectional trophy, “It feels good to win it back to back, since we’d never won it before last year.”
Redmond said, “I told them, ‘Enjoy this. It’s a good accomplishment.’”
Asked if his team was now ready for the regional best two-of-three series, the coach answered, “Ready or not, here it comes.”
Thursday was the last scholastic game for Whitten, Jacob Ellison and Caden Cook of Wyoming East.
WE 200 000 0 — 2 1 2
B 100 201 x — 4 6 2
Tanner Whitten and Zach Hunt. Kerry Collins, Ryker Brown (6) and Bryson Redmond.