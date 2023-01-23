oak hill – As a general rule, it’s never a good thing to end a half with more turnovers than you have points.
Oak Hill found that out the hard way Monday night on the Fred Ferri Court at the Lilly Center in a 54-44 loss to Class AA No. 2 Bluefield.
Oak Hill had 17 turnovers, and just 13 points, and were doubled up by the Beavers 26-13 at the break.
It pretty much stayed that way as the Beavers went up by as many as 21, 42-21 late in the third quarter and again at 44-23 at the end of the third quarter.
That all but rendered a strong late surge by Oak Hill a moot point.
“We’re (the coaching staff) not happy with that and I would hope that the kids are not happy with that,” Jackson said. “We turned the ball over way too much. We had 17 turnovers in the first half. I think we ended up with 28. You’re not going to win many games like that.
“We have to take better care of the basketball. We didn’t do a very good job of that at all. Defensively I thought we were OK, but we gave up too many second shots. When you play Bluefield, we know you can’t turn the ball over because they beat you in transition. They are going to beat you on the boards because they are long and athletic. So the margin of error is going to be slim and we just didn’t capitalize.”
Oak Hill just could not buy a shot and for Bluefield, the shots it couldn’t buy it got a lot of second opportunities that it finally cashed in.
Oak Hill had back-to-back baskets just once in the first half to tie the score at 6-6.
After that, turnovers began to rear their ugly head. The first one keyed a 7-0 Bluefield run closed out by a 3 from Caleb Fuller and then the same thing again in the second on an 8-0 run, with a 3 and a three-point play by Will Looney, who led all scorers in the game with 21 points, leading the way.
And it all came without Bluefield playing its vaunted press.
“They didn’t press us, but they sped us up,” Jackson said. “They sped our guards up a lot. I think we were going way too fast in the first half. and then we were not making good decisions. A lot of times we were dribbling in the lane without a plan. They want you to play helter skelter and we kind of fed right into that in the first half for sure.”
“I thought R.J. (Hairston) made some big plays; I thought Will Looney had a great game,” Bluefield coach Buster Large said. “Overall, I’m very well pleased to get out of here with a win.”
Oak Hill did start clawing back in the game in the fourth quarter, limiting Bluefield to just three field goals and 10 points while scoring 21.
Oak Hill got it down to eight points, 49-41, with 51 seconds left but would get no closer.
“I knew they were going to make a run, we were just trying to run some offense, run some clock off,” Large said. “They got some turnovers, came down and hit some 3s, so we are very happy to get out of here.”
Bluefield next faces Greenbrier East Tuesday and Shady Spring a week after that.
“We’d be very pleased to go 4-1 in these last five games,” Large said, noting the Beavers’ previous loss to Class A No. 1 James Monroe Friday at Brushfork.
Bluefield (8-3) also got 10 points each from Kam’ron Gore, Caleb Fuller and R.J. Hairston.
Oak Hill (7-5) was led by the 20 points of Malachi Lewis, 11 in the fourth quarter. Trevor Kelly had 10.
Oak Hill plays Liberty Wednesday and Woodrow Wilson Friday and hopes to have Ethan Vargo-Thomas back in the lineup by the weekend.
Bluefield
Kam’ron Gore 4 0-2 10, Sencere Fields 0 1-2 1, Williams Looney 9 2-3 21, Caleb Fuller 3 2-2 10, Brandon Fong 1 0-0 2, RJ Hairston 5 0-0 10, Glen Keene 0 0-0 0, Jase Smith 0 0-0 . Totals: 22 5-9 54.
Oak Hill
Omar Lewis 1 0-0 2, Cole Nelson 1 0-0 2, Malachi Lewis 7 5-10 20, Cole Legg 1 0-0 2, Chance Minor 0 0-0 0, Jeremiah Jackson 4 0-0 8, Trevor Kelly 4 2-2 10. Totals: 18 7-12 44
B 13 13 18 10 — 54
OH 7 6 10 21 — 44
Three-point field goals – Blue: 5 (Gore 2, Looney, Fuller 2), OH: 1 (M. Lewis 1). Fouled out – Blue: Gore. OH: O. Lewis.
