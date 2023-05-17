Bluefield’s Cara Brown doesn’t like to wait around looking for a pitch.
She has a theory about first pitches and her theory went a long way toward Bluefield knocking off Independence 4-3 Wednesday in the opening game of the Class AA Region 3 championship series at Independence.
Brown homered to tie the game in the fourth inning and that backed the lights-out pitching of Izzy Smith as the Beavers moved within a game of qualifying for the Class AA state tournament for the first time.
“I don’t like to take the first pitch because I feel like it’s always going to be the most hittable pitch,” Brown said. “Anything after that is going to be a changeup, curve, anything like that.”
Independence coach Ken Adkins wished it had been anywhere but the spot it was thrown in by Independence starter, the typically overpowering Delaney Buckland.
“That pitch is supposed to be away, like way away, almost a wasted pitch,” Adkins said. “We got that too close to the plate and she hit it out. They are aggressive on the pitches away.”
It was an enlightening if not electrifying moment for Bluefield and Brown, who had struck out in her first at-bat against Buckland.
“I wasn’t trying to hit a home run, I just saw it and swung,” Brown said. “My first at-bat was not good. I was just thinking base hit, base hit, base hit, and it just went.”
The aggressiveness didn’t aways pay off.
The Beavers ran into trouble on the bases on two occasions, once in the third and again in the fifth when center fielder Kendall Martin made an alert throw to third with a runner tagging and they got her in a rundown, second baseman Kassidy Bradbury diving to make the tag before Taylor Mabry could reach third.
But sometimes the aggressiveness did pay off, and sometimes it was huge.
Like after the double play in the fifth, when Abby Richardson, who moved to second when Mabry was tagged out, advanced a base on a passed ball and scored on one, and that ended up being the winning run.
Smith was on point most of the game, throwing 126 pitches but allowing just five hits and three walks. She struck out 10.
“I definitely need to clean some things up and I wasn’t perfect, but I was happy with what I did and my defense had my back,” said Smith, who threw 77 strikes and consistently battled back in the count.
After Independence scored three in the first — loading the bases and then getting a walk, a sacrifice and a wild pitch to plate t o take a 3-1 lead — Smith settled in.
“We were a little worried about Izzy’s pitching, we hadn’t played in 10 days,” head coach Barry Reed said. “We were worried about what was going to happen. I talked to Izzy today in school, and yesterday in school and during all the rain (the tournament was delayed two days) and I told her, ‘Izzy, you just need to throw strikes.”
“If we don’t hit people and don’t walk people, we will make the simple plays and that’s all we can ask of you.’ Well, she just completely shut the door on them.”
Buckland gave up eight hits, four runs, just two of them earned on the home run, did not walk a batter and struck out five.
“Delaney did not have her best day today, but I’ll still take Delaney Buckland,” Adkins said. “Like I told you, ‘In Buckland We Trust’. We’ll ride that win or lose.”
Reed said being a decided underdog against Independence might have paid dividends.
“Absolutely not,” Reed said when asked if he felt anybody gave the Beavers a chance against the Patriots. “I’m not sure that some of us, our own people, gave us much of a chance coming in here tonight. The thing that concerned me is we had not played in 10 days, I thought we would come in and be tight, and we would make errors and we would make mistake after mistake. You take away the base running mistakes we made tonight, and we pretty much nailed it down. We shut the door on them.”
And now Bluefield, which has won 15 of 16 games and improved to 25-6, is one win away from nailing down that elusive state tournament berth.
Brown’s theory of aggressive swinging has paved the way for a quick start for the Beavers, who are in new territory.
“We don’t fool around, we’re an aggressive bunch,” Reed said. “We’re also an inexperienced bunch and this is new territory for us. I’m not sure that we know to be tense right now, because this is new territory for us.”
Reed coached in Virginia, and he had two state runner-up teams and 10 final four teams.
For Adkins, it’s all about maintaining focus as the series shifts to Bluefield.
“I told the kids after the game, you still have to win two games,” Adkins said. “We planned on winning one down there anyway, so tomorrow you go down there and win, and you come back here Friday and you win. We need to put the pressure on them by winning tomorrow. You don’t win, you’re done.”
Independence is now 22-9 on the season.
B 100 210 0 — 4 8 0
I 300 000 0 — 3 5 4
Pitcher and catcher – Blue: Izzy Smith and Grace Richardson, Indy: Delaney Buckland and Alexis Meadows. WP – Smith (15-3). LP – Buckland (18-5). Hitting – Blue: Grace Richardson 1-4, Taylor Mabry (run), Abby Richardson 1-3 (2b, run), Maddie Lawson 2-4 (run, rbi), Cara Brown 1-3 (hr, run, 2rbi), Izzy Smith 2-3, Audra Rockness 1-2. Indy: Alli Hypes 1-4 (run), Emma Lilly 1-2, Kendall Martin 1-2 (run) Avory Varney 1-2, Zoey Bragg 1-2, Kam Wooten (run).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.