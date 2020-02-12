Bluefield rolls past Oak Hill

BRUSHFORK — Oak Hill came to Brush Fork Armory hoping to interrupt the Bluefield High School boys basketball team's seven-game winning streak.
The Devils couldn't make them do it.
The Beavers jumped on Oak Hill from the get-go, piling on a 26-8 lead in the first quarter and never looking back. Bluefield went on to collect a 78-55 victory for a regular-season sweep of the Red Devils.
Bluefield won 74-56 at Oak Hill in the season's first meeting of the two teams in late December.
Kaulin Parris and Braeden Crews scored 17 points apiece to pace the Beavers (15-3). Parris also had five assists and six rebounds and Crews had three assists and two steals, hitting three of his shots from beyond the arc.
Jahiem House scored 14 points while doling out five assists for Bluefield, also rounding up five rebounds — three on the offensive boards. Caden Fuller hit three trifectas on his way to 4 points
Once again, Beavers post Sean Martin played bigly, scoring 10 points with nine assists and five blocked shots. Martin and most of the Beavers starters played sparingly in the second and fourth quarters.
Jacob Perdue scored 21 points for Oak Hill (6-11). Jason Manns added eight and Omar Lewis added six points, four assists.
Bluefield plays Princeton at the Armory on Friday. The Red Devils travel to PikeView that evening.