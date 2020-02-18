Bluefield hands Shady first loss

bluefield — Coming out of the half Bluefield wanted to cut into the six-point lead but Shady Spring had other plans extending it to 10 on a layup by Grayson Shepherd.
The Beavers called a time out with all the momentum favoring the Tigers and 5:49 left in the third quarter.
A 10-0 run out of the huddle brought Bluefield back into the game where it was able to snatch a lead and hang on for a 74-63 win at the Brushfork Armory Monday night.
“Coach (Tony) Webster just pulled us in and told us this is what we’ve been playing for all season right here, just play with our heart and don’t give up,” Bluefield senior point guard Braeden Crews said.
That was the first loss of the season for top-ranked Shady Spring (18-1) and Bluefield (18-3) was able to avenge a loss to the Tigers exactly a month prior.
“Good teams like Shady are hard to beat especially if you’re down ten but we found a way to win. Where there is a will there is a way and I’m just so happy for our team,” Bluefield head coach Buster Large said.
The game was a replica of when the teams met at the Tigers’ home court but with the teams in opposite positions. Shady Spring built a 10-point lead which Bluefield had done in the first meeting of the teams.
“It’s a mirror image of the game down at our place. They had a big lead on us, we fed on our home crowd and we ended up pulling it out at the last three, four minutes, they did the same thing,” Shady Spring head coach Ronnie Olson said.
In both games the team trailing mounted a second half comeback to seal victory. The Tigers won 73-70 and this game was close until the final seconds.
With Crews draining threes for Bluefield, on the other end of the court the Beavers forced a pair of turnovers out of the sure-handed Tigers.
“If we didn’t get a turnover there or in the next few minutes then it was going to be very bad for us,” Large said. “Fortunately Braeden came down and hit back-to-back threes and we got a couple steals.”
Those two turnovers were the only ones of the quarter for Shady Spring which gave away the ball 12 times after only four times in the first meeting.
Crews did not score in the second quarter after seven in the first period but scored 11 of the teams 20 in the third quarter.
“We always believe in Braeden, he’s a heck of a ballplayer and those shots were huge,” Bluefield senior Kaulin Parris said.
Crews led the Beavers with 25 points and Parris had 12. Five of Crews’ nine made field goals were from behind the three-point line.
A tie game just three minutes after having a large lead Shady Spring went ahead on a layup by Luke LeRose and after a pair of free throws put the Tigers up three with a three-pointer.
Bluefield cut the lead to one at the end of the third and Caden Fuller opened the fourth with a three-pointer off the bench.
Four early turnovers in the final quarter allowed Bluefield to extend the lead to seven but Shady Spring battled back to tie it with less than two minutes left.
Layups by Tyrese Hairston and Crews gave Bluefield the lead it would hold onto for the final minutes.
“Hats off to Shady they’re a heck of a ball team and we respect them a lot. We really thank God and Lil’ Tony for this win,” Parris said.
Tommy Williams led the Tigers with 24 points including 15 in the second quarter where Shady Spring built the half time lead.
LeRose had 13 for the Tigers along with 14 from Shepherd. Those three combined for 51 of the Tigers points as the other talented shooters struggled to put the ball in the bottom of the net.
In the first meeting between the teams Bluefield’s two post players Sean Martin and Jahiem House battled foul trouble.
House got in foul trouble this game but Martin was able to stay out of foul trouble for the most part.
“I was a little worried there in the second quarter when he picked up his second foul but he makes big, big plays down the stretch,” Large said.
Martin blocked six shots and was challenging the Tigers to drive to the rim at every opportunity.
“He altered a ton of shots and I got to be able to do a better job of making an adjustment,” Olson said. “We want to attack him but we want to be smart, some of the layups they seem easy but they’re tough because he alters so many shots along with his blocks.
On the offensive end of the floor Martin was getting double-teamed whenever he touched the ball. He was able to score 17 points and grab 10 rebounds along with finding teammates for open shots.
It was not the final time these two teams will do battle on the court this season barring an upset. They will meet in the sectional tournament and if they both advance to the state tournament could meet in Charleston.
“We could play 10 times and every game is going to be one possession so they’re a really good team,” Olson said. “I think we’re two of the best three teams in the state, unfortunately have to be in the same section.”
Bluefield travels to Wyoming East Friday while Shady Spring has no time to dwell on its first loss of the season as it heads to PikeView Tuesday.
SHADY SPRING (18-1)
Tommy Williams 8 5-7 24, Luke LeRose 4 3-4 13, Greyson Shepherd 5 2-2 14, Braden Chapman 2 2-2 6, Cole Champman 1 0-0 3, Haven Chapman 1 0-0 2, Team 21 13-15 63.
BLUEFIELD (18-3)
Braeden Crews 9 2-2 25, Sean Martin 8 1-4 17, Kaulin Parris 3 5-6 12, Jahiem House 4 0-0 8, Tyrese Hairston 3 1-2 7, Caden Fuller 2 0-0 5, Team 29 9-14 74.
SS 14 22 15 12 — 63
B 15 15 20 24 — 74
3-point goals — S 9 (Williams 3, LeRose 2, Sheperd 2, C. Chapman 1, H. Chapman 1), B 7 (Crews 5, Parris 1, Fuller 1). Total fouls — S 15, B 14. Fouled out — no