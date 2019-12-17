BRUSHFORK — When hope appeared to be fading for Bluefield’s boys basketball team, Kaulin Parris kept hope alive. Sean Martin took over from there.
The Beavers' muscular 6-foot-7 senior post was a dominant figure in overtime, helping Bluefield seal an 89-80 OT win over visiting Wyoming East in a boys basketball game at Brushfork Armory on Monday.
Martin led all Bluefield scorers with 24 points on the night, including a 10-for-21 showing on the free throw line. He finished with 15 rebounds on the night — 10 on the offensive boards. He also blocked three shots.
The Beavers absorbed tandem 18-point performances from Chase York and Tanner Witten, the latter of whom went 4-for-5 at 3-point range for the Warriors. McQuade Canada scored 15 points and Caden Lookabill scored 12.
Bluefield head coach Buster Large wasn’t surprised about the gritty game the Warriors gave his team on their home floor.
“No, I’m not surprised at all. They’re a real contender and it was just a great Bluefield Wyoming East game,” said Large.
“Those boys really came to play and they played hard. But I’m very proud of our team and our coaches about what we were able to accomplish tonight.”
The Beavers were trailing 78-75 in the waning seconds of the final period of regulation when Parris, a senior wing, drained a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to lock the game up at 78-all.
“We had missed a shot and the ball got kicked outside and Kaulin made it,” said Large. “He’s a game-type players. He’s got a lot of sports savvy. We were very fortunate to get that shot off,” Large said.
Wyoming East managed to hang with the Beavers during most of regulation during the crowd-pleasing spectacle in spite of getting out-rebounded 36-23 by the lengthy and athletic home team.
Parris finished with 16 points for Bluefield. Braeden Crews scored 15 points and sorted out five assists, nabbing three steals. Jahiem House scored 10 points with a lucky 13 rebounds. Caden Fuller scored 11 points.