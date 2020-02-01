Bluefield defense clamps young Warriors

A lot has changed since Bluefield and Wyoming East clashed in an overtime bout at the Brushfork Armory on Dec. 16.
The Warriors have had several starters and key reserves quit while the Beavers, then fresh off a run to the Class AA title game in football, have worked their way into basketball shape.
The other thing that’s changed is the parity between the two teams.
The Beavers forced 27 Wyoming East turnovers, converting 17 in the first half into 27 points, defeating the Warriors 90-43 to secure the Class AA Big Atlantic Classic Championship Saturday in Beckley.
For the Beavers the goal was the same as usual — pressure the ball the length of the court and score off turnovers. For a young Wyoming East team that’s starting two sophomores and a freshman there was no answer.
”The emphasis was to take care of the ball,” Wyoming East head coach Derek Brooks said. “That’s very tough for those young guys. I had a freshman and sophomore bringing the ball up against the pressure and we can’t simulate anything like that in practice. I’ve told people over and over, that’s the best press in West Virginia. They will trap you anywhere on the floor.
“They’re so athletic and long and quick, so it’s hard to beat that pressure.”
Despite the youth on the opposite side, the Beavers were unforgiving.
A quick 3-pointer form Kaulin Parris opened the scoring and it snowballed from there. Even inbounding the ball against the press became a task for the Warriors as Bluefield guard Tyrese Hairston jumped the gaps for steal after steal, compiling five in the half, turning them into point after point.
”I have the highest respect for Wyoming County basketball,” Bluefield head coach Buster Large said. “I’ve been in this a long time and we’ve always had such great games with them. I know the fanbase and the competitiveness of the players and coaches. They’re young right now and put in a bad situation, but I’m also very proud of what we’ve done.
”I give all the credit in the world to my assistant coaches. They’ve really pushed these kids the last two weeks. Coach Tony Webster, Jody Fuller, Doug Miller have done a great job and we’ve gotten better. Long term, this is out seventh game in 10 days and it’s been tough, but I’m proud of what the kids have been able to accomplish.”
The flood of pressure continued with Bluefield racking up layup after layup, building a 13-2 lead halfway through the quarter, ending it with a 22-5 advantage.
Even when the Warriors were able to break the pressure, they struggled to score with the presence of 6-foot-6 WVU football commit Sean Martin in the interior and Jahiem House, Braden Crews and Hairston on the wing.
And on defense they had the same struggle as crisp passes displayed the chemistry between the experienced Beavers.
”We share the ball well and that mostly comes from the job my assistant coaches have done,” Large said. “Tyrese Hairston is playing really well and he’s getting complements from Crews, House and Sean is the man inside. Right now we’re getting ready for a tough battle in this section and region, but I’m pleased with how we’re coming together right now.”
The game was over at halftime with Bluefield taking a 51-17 advantage into the break, having outscored the Warriors 32-8 in the paints, largely the result of turnovers that led to layups.
”The guys who left us, they had the same issue with that press when they were freshmen and sophomores,” Brooks said. “I just think our kids are going to get better. They’re going to put their head down and get back to work Monday in practice. We’ll see these guys again at the end of the year and hopefully we’ll show we’ve improved in that game. I think our guys have seen what it takes to get ready for this.”
All five Bluefield starters and reserve Jalen Green scored in double figures for the Beavers with Crews and House scoring 15 each. Wyoming East’s Tanner Whitten led all scorers with 18 points.
Wyoming East (5-11)
Tanner Whitten 18, Tucker Cook 2, Garrett Mitchell 7, Jake Bishop 7, Anthony Martin 5, Randy raye 2, Jacob Howard 5. Totals: 14-42 12-20 43.
Bluefield (14-3)
Tyree Hairston 11, Jahiem House 15, Kaulin Parris 10, Braeden Crews 15, Sean martin 12, Ryker Brown 4, Caden Fuller 5, Ray Brown 2, Jalen Green 12, Jaylon Flack 4. Totals: 38-62 5-8 90.
WE: 5 12 19 7 — 43
B: 22 29 24 15 — 90
3-point goals: WE: 3 (Whitten 2, Mitchell); B: 9 (Hairston, Parris 2, Crews, Fuller,Green 4). Fouled out: None.