Bluefield blasts Westside to set up rematch with Wyoming East

BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Beavers softball team survived a loser’s bracket game on Wednesday in the Class AA, Region 3, Section 1 sectional tournament, issuing 18 hits on their home turf to take a 16-2 victory from the Westside Renegades.
Westside tied the contest 1-1 in the top of the second inning as Emilee Halsey collected the team’s fourth straight single, allowing Jasmine Godfrey to cross home plate.
But the Beavers (14-10) took the lead for good with three runs in their half of the second, and followed that with eight runs in a big third inning and their final four runs in the fourth.
Halsey singled to lead off the fifth and scored the Renegades’ last run of the year on a two-out double by Kaylee Reed. Westside was eliminated with the loss.
“Give them (Westside) credit,” said Bluefield head coach Barry Reed. “After getting beat 16-0 on Monday, they came in here with the attitude that they could beat us. (In the second inning), I was a little tense over there (but) we got out of it.”
“A lot of this — 75% of this — is your emotions and your adrenaline and all that,” Reed said. “We just hit the ball, player after player.”
Infield errors plagued the Renegades after the first inning, and that helped fuel the Beavers’ rallies.
Westside head coach Darren Blankenship said, “We started out well, had a good inning, two innings. Then the wheels fell off. (We) just started making error after error. And you can’t keep up, making errors.”
Every Bluefield batter got a hit, except for Mykah Gregory. She reached base twice due to Westside errors, however, and scored a run.
She also dinged up her shoulder in the first inning, getting tangled up with Jasmine Godfrey at first base, and later got nailed in the back with a throw to first that resulted in the last out of the third inning.
“It’s a physical game,” Reed said. “We’re going home tonight with a few bruises, but that’s part of the game. We’ve talked about playing physical, and playing aggressive since I’ve been here. So that’s just part of it, and we have to deal with it.”
Freshman Maddy Lawson struck out seven batters in her five innings on the mound, and gave up one walk, coming with two outs in her final inning.
Reed said, “One walk for five innings, that’s pretty good. Yes, she had a good game today. And not only did she pitch well, she hit well.”
Lawson drove in three runs during a 2-for-3 day at bat.
Turning in 3-for-4 performances were Taylor Mabry, Cara Brown and Sophie Hall. One of Brown’s hits was a triple in the fourth inning. Grace Richardson doubled home a pair of runs in the third.
Jordan Jones started Bluefield’s breakout third inning with a two-out RBI single.
Wyoming East will host Bluefield this evening in a sectional semifinal. Reed reported that this year, the Warriors have beaten the Beavers 6-3 and 5-2.
Those scores indicate to Reed that “the gap is not near as far as it was at this time last year. … We’ve closed the gap quite a bit.”
He continued, “We have a lot of youth in our program. And you never know what you’re going to get when you’re playing as much youth as we’re playing. So we’ll go over there and give it a shot … .”
Blankenship said about the Renegades program, “We’ve had a rough year, but I’m excited about the future. We’ve got some good young athletes coming up, so I’m excited about that.”
Westside’s Gregory, a senior, talked after the game about her softball career.
“I just had a lot of fun, all these years,” she said. “I enjoyed all the time with my teammates. I wish we could do it all again.”
W: 010 01 — 2 7 6
B: 138 4x — 16 18 1
Kaylee Reed and Lindsay Toler. Maddy Lawson and Grace Richardson.