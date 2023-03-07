brushfork – Twelve straight years — a Buster’s Dozen.
Bluefield, pushed to the limit by a valiant and well-prepared Liberty squad, clawed its way to a 54-46 win in a Class AA Region 3 co-final Tuesday night at Brushfork to earn another trip to Charleston and the state tournament for coach Buster Large’s squad.
Bluefield (18-7) is the second seed in the WVSSAC event and will take on seventh-seeded Wheeling Central at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Kam’ron scored 26 points to earn game honors and was the offensive spark that kept Bluefield in front against the visiting Raiders (14-11), who consistently made runs in a heroic effort to gain the upset.
Yet it was R.J. Hairston, playing with four fouls, who stepped up late in the game with six crucial points, two blocked shots and a pair of rebounds in the final three minutes to finally seal the deal for Bluefield. He led the Beavers on the boards with eight rebounds on the night.
“I was frustrated,” admitted Hairston, who had three fouls before halftime and missed almost the last four minutes of the second quarter, “but we played hard to the end and got it done. Our defense was able to make enough plays to keep us in the lead. They (Liberty) played well enough to win and I give them props for a great effort. We had to play our hearts out to win this game. I don’t care about numbers — just so we win.”
Liberty took an early 4-0 lead, before Bluefield battled back to go in front 6-4 on Caleb Fuller’s bucket. Gore scored, Sencere Fields hit a freebie, and Fuller’s steal and crowd-pleasing dunk with 3:10 to go in the first frame gave the Beavers an 11-6 lead. Bluefield never trailed again.
Gore, who scored 53 points in the last two Bluefield wins, had 13 of his 26 in the first half and finished with four treys. Fields distributed four assists.
“We had to give 100 percent tonight,” Gore said.
“We came out with the win but it was battle. Tonight was not our best defensive game. Liberty was ready for us — they must have watched a lot of film because they were doing a good job against our plays. We had to earn this (win) tonight. Some of my shots were falling and my teammates were looking for me. Just so we win.”
Liberty served notice early they came to play.
Rasean Simms, who finished with 20 points to pace Liberty, drilled back-to-back buckets midway through the first stanza to spark a Raider run and then Jalen Cook, also working hard on the defensive board, one-upped that with a trio of baskets in the next period as Liberty kept up the pressure. Cook popped in 13 for Liberty, distributing six assists.
“Nobody but the people in our town gave us a chance to win,” said Raider coach Chad Williams. “We saw this kind of game three years ago here. I don’t know what else we could have done. We had our chances — we got a couple of Bluefield’s big guys in foul trouble but they found a way to win. I am so proud of my team, though, they played as hard as they could for all four quarters.”
Bluefield used some streaks to keep the momentum.
Will Looney sparkled in a dazzling two-minute second-quarter spurt, hitting a free throw along with two scores and his third block of the half as he helped BHS to its biggest lead of the first half, 26-17, with 4:25 left before the break. Looney and Hairston both finished with five blocked shots for the Beavers. Looney poured in 12 points for Bluefield.
For the second successive night, Bluefield’s Hairston picked up three first half fouls. Fuller also finished with four fouls for the Beavers. Kris Bowman, working to guard Gore, did a good job but fouled out in the final period.
Kris Bowman, working hard against Gore, was hit with his fourth foul at the 5:06 mark of the third quarter and fouled out in the fourth period. It was a hard-fought game throughout.
Large concluded, “I am so happy for these players and coaches, for our school, administration and community. These regional games – you come in knowing you have to play hard for four quarters and maybe overtime. Give Liberty credit, they were well prepared Now, it’s on to Charleston to represent Bluefield High School.”
Bluefield won the free throw battle, hitting 17-of-23 while Liberty shot 7-for-12.
Liberty (14-11)
Connor Cantley 4, Zach Bowman 6, Jalen Cook 13, Rasean Simms 20, Kris Bowman 3
Bluefield (18-7)
Kam’ron Gore 26, Sencere Fields 2, Will Looney 12, Caleb Fuller 6, RJ Hairston 6, Brayden Fong 6, Chase Smith 2
L 10 13 7 16 — 46
B 17 12 13 12 — 54
Three-point goals — L: 3 (Cook, Simms, Bowman); B: 4 (Gore 4). Fouled out — L: Bowman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.