Blown lead in 9th costs Miners

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Jackson Feltner doubled home the tying run and pinch-runner Kent Reeser scored on Mitchell Vincent's single in the bottom of the ninth to give Chillicothe a 2-1 win over the West Virginia Miners Tuesday night at VA Memorial Stadium.
The Miners (8-8) have lost three in a row.
The hits came off Jacob Kinsell, who had thrown four effective innings of relief. He struck out three and didn't walk a batter and limited the Paints to two hits over that stretch.
A two-out RBI single from Pat Mills gave the Miners a 1-0 lead in the fifth.
Dane Armbrustmacher got the win for the Paints. He threw 4 1/3 shutout innings, striking out three and allowing just three hits while walking none.
The teams will meet Wednesday for the ninth straight game in Chillicothe. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.
The Miners will return home Thursday for a two-game series against the Johnstown Mill Rats. First pitch from Linda K. Epling Stadium each night will be 6:35 p.m.