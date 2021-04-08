Blevins has improved mindset as regionals approach

Last season was definitely a learning experience for Brad Blevins.
Like most student-athletes who transfer schools, Blevins had trouble adjusting when his family moved and he began attending Greenbrier West. He wrestled his freshman season at Greenbrier East.
"He was just young and a little immature, and it took him a while to get used to the West way," Cavaliers head coach Jeremy Tincher said. "There were some things that he had to get on board with, and he did that gracefully, with a smile on his face. He's come a long way and he's wrestling real well right now."
A state qualifier at 132 pounds last season, Blevins went to Huntington and had a brief run — two and out. But all indications are he has used that experience to drive him through his junior season.
It all started last summer, during which he spent of his time lifting weights in the basement or running to improve his conditioning.
"I would call him a couple times a week or text him and he'd be, 'I've been lifting.' 'I've been running.' 'I've been working,'" Tincher said. "If you have 20 Brad Blevinses in your room you could coach for a hundred years, because he comes in every day with a smile on his face."
"Through the summer I would mainly just lift and run to get myself in shape," Blevins said. "I believe the biggest kid in the weight class normally places."
The relentless work has paid off. The Cavalier junior is 14-1 and is seeded third at 138 pounds for the Class AA-A Region 3 tournament Saturday at Independence. Wrestling will start at 9 a.m.
Blevins says the offseason work — including all the extra time in the winter after high school sports were delayed twice — has had a positive effect in more ways than one.
"Technique-wise, I feel like I've had a better stance. Last year I couldn't take any shots. This year that's all I do is take shots," Blevins said. "I'm a lot more prideful. I have more respect for the sport. I don't try to take the easy way out. I'm always trying to score, even if I'm up 10 points. I always have a setup for everything I do."
"He is great on his feet. Super quick," Tincher said. "Probably his best attribute is his conditioning. He's so busy. He's so busy all the time. He stays engaged and he's always looking to score. Last year he never looked to score. He wanted to win everything 1-0 or 2-1. Now he's constantly looking to score. That maturity and transformation is where he needed to go."
That abbreviated experience at the state tournament was definitely an eye-opener.
"He finished third at the region, went down to the state tournament and — I think he'll tell you as well — he was ready for it to be over," Tincher said. "Mentally, I don't think he approached it with a very strong mind. So he got introduced to the state tournament. This year I'm hopeful that his approach is better and he goes down there with a little stronger mind and puts together a strong weekend."
"Oh, yes. I got very humbled," Blevins said. "I thought I was going to work my way in and try to place. I had the wrong mindset going in there, because all I wanted to do was just place. This year I have the mindset of wanting to win."
Blevins' only loss this season came March 30 to Independence sophomore Judah Price. A state finalist at 120 last season, Price is the No. 1 seed for the regional on Saturday.
"Even though I just got beat by the No. 1 seed, there's still that slim chance I could beat him," Blevins said after their match last week. "I still have faith."
"He's just a great kid to be around and he brings a great vibe to the room," Tincher said. "We love having him here."
