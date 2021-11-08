Blankenship shows heart of a Warrior

NEW RICHMOND — To say Wyoming East’s Hannah Blankenship has faced her share of adversity is putting it mildly.
On second thought, mild has little to do with the Hannah Blankenship story, at least in terms of overcoming obstacles, none of which had anything to do with basketball.
It’s also a case study in overcoming obstacles, possessing the heart of a Warrior.
On Monday, the team’s lone senior and a shooter extraordinaire was back in the gym doing what she does.
Not that the ride to her swan song season, and a state title, was a smooth ride.
She has endured a battle with Cushing’s Disease, a debilitating illness where a tumor on the pituitary gland affects, among other things, a person’s energy level.
While not necessarily causing her to miss games when it started during her sophomore year, it physically drained her, causing a reduction in minutes. That wasn’t even the toughest part.
“It was hard to handle mentally (not knowing what was wrong) but it was one of those things where you have to be patient and wait it out,” Blankenship said. “For the longest time I didn’t have answers and every day I had to wake up and deal with something that I didn’t know. It was hard because I couldn’t understand it.”
It caused her to adjust her training schedule.
After averaging 2.4 points and playing 9.5 minutes on a loaded team her freshman year (one that lost in the state championship game to Fairmont), she was in the middle of a big season as a sophomore when Cushing’s came calling. She would finish averaging 9.5 points with 47 3-pointers and 4.2 rebounds.
“Down the stretch my body started breaking down on me and my minutes were reduced because of it,” Blankenship said. “The biggest thing was I couldn’t push myself as hard as I wanted. I was used to coming in here and working hard and working every day and I couldn’t do it.”
Then came the coronavirus pandemic and that reduced the Wyoming East girls to seven regular season games, and a two-week layoff prior to their postseason run.
“It’s hard to accept that Covid took away so much, you just can’t get that time back,” Blankenship said. “Covid kind of hit right at a time my body was kind of giving up on me so it worked out good for me in that aspect of things.”
Yet the senior has persevered, has a state championship, a future college destination and is captain of her squad as it begins preparations to defend that title. She has announced she will attend WVU Tech to play basketball.
She wasn’t quite done with adversity when her truck rolled over a hill as she was leaving school one evening after working out.
“It was just a freak accident, things like that happen,” she said. “I flipped the truck three times and landed in the river. The biggest thing was water was coming in the truck and I couldn’t tell how deep I was. I didn’t know if I was going to make it or not, but I did. “
“She is fortunate to be here,” her coach Angie Boninsegna said. “I was there that day. It was pretty scary.”
But it is those trials that make her the leader she is for the Lady Warriors.
“She is a great individual off the court, and I think she’ll bring that characteristic on the court,” said Boninsegna, who has two titles at Wyoming East. “She will be very positive with the young kids but try to keep them motivated. She will be an excellent addition to the leadership of the Wyoming East legacy.”
Blankenship said that her adversity, though not basketball related, has helped her on the court.
“We work hard, we are dedicated and persistent with what we do,” Blankenship said. “Just keep waking up every day and keep trying your best and it will pay off in life. You just can’t give up. You have to keep going on, keep pushing.”
Last May’s state championship completed a dream she has been chasing since basketball overtook her first love, softball, and became her go-to sport.
Being the only senior will not only make for a personal Senior Night, it also means additional responsibilities.
“I’ve got to take on the role of a leader,” Blankenship said. “I’m OK with that. Most of these girls I played with them in middle school and I’m real close to them.”
Wyoming East opens the season Tuesday, Nov. 30 hosting Shady Spring, where future WVU Tech teammates Blankenship and Kierra Richmond of Shady Spring will face off.
“We know we’ve got the targets on our back right now, we’re just trying to get the young ones in here and work hard every day," she said. "We know hard work pays off in the end.”
She remembers being that wide-eyed youngster who came in the gym to work out with the likes of state player of the year Gabby Lupardus and Kara Sandy, as well as her cousin Jazz Blankenship, the only player in school history to play in every game of her career, and her teammates like current Tennessee Volunteer Emily Saunders, Brooke Russell and Katie Daniels.
“Four years goes by quick, they told me it would, and I didn’t believe them,” she said. “They were right. Part of me will always be tied to this program.”
She’s working on the last chapter.
The team must replace two graduated seniors, Skylar Davidson (now at Glenville) and Sarah Saunders, Abby Russell is rehabbing from a torn ACL in the offseason and Daisha Summers transferred.
“We’re really young this year, we’ve got one starter back, and three that played a lot and Abby is working every day to try and get back with us but we just want her to be healthy. We’re young and it will be a learning curve for everyone.”
Players like Kayley Bane (5.1), Maddie Clark (7.8) and Colleen Lookabill (1.9) gained valuable time last year, Bane making several starts and Clark as the first player off the bench as a freshman.